PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Mast nets hat trick in Sauk Prairie co-op's come-from-behind win over McFarland

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team erupted for five third-period goals in Monday's 8-3 home win over McFarland in Prairie du Sac.

The Eagles (11-1) took a slim 3-2 lead into the final intermission before tacking on five in the third to win their third straight game since suffering their only loss of the season Jan. 19 at Beaver Dam.

McFarland (1-4), which got a late start to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has lost four straight since opening the season with a 6-5 win at Baraboo/Portage on Jan. 12. The Spartans are giving up 6.4 goals per game on the year.

However, McFarland led for the entire first period Monday, as Simeon Pommerening scored a power-play goal 1 minute, 38 seconds into the game. Robert DeChambeau added a goal at the 11:44 mark to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.

The Sauk Prairie co-op turned it on in the second, getting two goals form Erik Peterson and one from Landon Clary to take a 3-2 lead into the third.

Luke Mast started the final stanza with a pair of goals, the second of which was a shorthanded tally to give the Eagles a 5-2 lead at the 5:07 mark.