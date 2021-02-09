PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Second period costs Sauk Prairie co-op in sectional semifinal

The Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team couldn’t get by the reigning state champions on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Eagles held an early lead before giving up three third-period goals in a 4-1 loss to No. 2 Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at the Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center.

It was just the second loss of the season for Sauk Prairie (13-2-0), which won its third straight regional title with off a 3-2 win over the Reedsburg co-op in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 regional final.

The Eagles started fast Tuesday, with Erik Peterson scoring 7 minutes, 44 seconds into the game to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead.

Kaden Stracke held serve on the other end. The Sauk Prairie goalie held Verona scoreless throughout the first 17 minutes to send the Eagles into the first intermission with a 1-0 advantage.

But the Wildcats eventually broke through with Nathan Jurrens’ goal 1:10 into the second. Anthony Heinrichs and Leo Renlund quickly added goals of their own to give Verona a 3-0 advantage heading into the third.

Jurrens assisted Jack Marske for an insurance goal 4:40 into the third to cap off Verona’s 4-1 win.