PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Second period costs Sauk Prairie co-op in sectional semifinal

The Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team couldn’t get by the reigning state champions on Tuesday.
The third-seeded Eagles held an early lead before giving up three third-period goals in a 4-1 loss to No. 2 Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at the Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center.
It was just the second loss of the season for Sauk Prairie (13-2-0), which won its third straight regional title with off a 3-2 win over the Reedsburg co-op in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 regional final.
The Eagles started fast Tuesday, with Erik Peterson scoring 7 minutes, 44 seconds into the game to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead.
Kaden Stracke held serve on the other end. The Sauk Prairie goalie held Verona scoreless throughout the first 17 minutes to send the Eagles into the first intermission with a 1-0 advantage.
But the Wildcats eventually broke through with Nathan Jurrens’ goal 1:10 into the second. Anthony Heinrichs and Leo Renlund quickly added goals of their own to give Verona a 3-0 advantage heading into the third.
Jurrens assisted Jack Marske for an insurance goal 4:40 into the third to cap off Verona’s 4-1 win.
Stracke made 30 saves on the night, while Kaden Grant tallied 31 for Verona.
The Wildcats, who also earned a 6-3 win over Sauk Prairie in last year's sectional semifinals, advance to play No. 5 Waunakee in Friday’s sectional final.
Waunakee advanced Tuesday after No. 1 Madison Edgewood had to forfeit due to COVID-19 concerns.
VERONA 4, SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 1
Sauk Prairie 1 0 0 — 1
Verona 0 3 1 — 4
First period SP: E. Peterson (Hansen), 7:44.Second period— V: Jurrens (Osting), 1:10; V: Heinrichs (Renlund), 5:20; V: Renlund (Aune), 7:47, (pp).
Third period — V: Marske (Jurrens), 4:40.
Saves: SP (Stracke) 30; V (Grant) 31. SP 7-14, V 7-14. At Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, Prairie du Sac.