The Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team put everything together this fall on the way to winning its first Badger North Conference title since 2016.
That feat resulted in individual recognition, as seven Eagles earned a spot on the All-Badger North team. Evan Carlson and Joe Baumgardt received first-team honors, while Simon Enerson, Blake Gibbs and Riley Jelinek made the second team, and Trevor Spray and Caden Pugh earned honorable mention nods.
"I could talk individually about all these guys, but that would be doing a huge injustice to the other 12 players we used this season to win Sauk Prairie their first outright conference championship in nearly a decade," first-year Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. "Each and every player on this roster contributed towards our overall season goal of winning conference."
Six of Sauk Prairie's seven honorees are seniors, with Baumgardt being the only individual eligible to return next season. The veteran group help ease Kornish's transition when he came over from Madison West in the offseason.
"It was a partnership this year that allowed me to get a big picture understanding of what they program was and where it can be taken," Kornish said. "Without the senior leadership on this team, that big picture thinking can take a few years to fully develop."
Carlson put together a huge senior season. The midfielder tallied a career-high 31 goals — up from 28 last season — and nine assists in 21 games to earn his third straight first-team All-Badger North selection. The four-year starter scored all three goals in Sauk Prairie's championship-clinching 3-0 home win over Mount Horeb on Oct. 18. Carlson was one of four unanimous first-team All-Badger North picks, joining Mount Horeb senior Gabriel Guenther, Waunakee senior Jacob Mouille and Waunakee sophomore Cole Kettner.
Baumgardt earned his first all-conference nod. The junior midfielder made the first team after collecting five goals and five assists. Baumgardt, Kettner and Mount Horeb junior Tyler Banfield were the lone underclassmen to make the first team.
Enerson, a forward, capped off his high school soccer career with 11 goals, 11 assists and his first all-conference selection.
Gibbs made his third straight all-conference team. The senior defender was named to the second team for the second straight year, to go along with an honorable mention pick in 2017.
Jelinek posted 13 shutouts to earn his first All-Badger North nod in his third season as a starter. The senior made 87 saves while giving up just 13 goals in 21 games.
Pugh, a midfielder, and Spray, a defender, are both first-time honorees. Pugh finished the year with eight assists and three goals, while Spray scored one goal while helping solidify the defense.
The all-conference honorees led the Eagles to an 18-3-1 record, including going 6-0-1 in Badger North play to win their first conference title since 2016. Sauk Prairie earned a No. 4 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, picking up wins over Westosha Central and Baraboo before suffering a 2-0 loss at top-seeded Elkhorn in the sectional semifinals on Nov. 1.
