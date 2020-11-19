PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo's Lopez, Sauk Prairie's Baumgardt earn all-state honors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lang sees even more ahead for Lopez, who earned honorable mention All-Badger North Conference honors after scoring 12 goals in 2019.

"He had a good season last year as a freshman, but it's no secret that this was his breakout year," Lang said. "I'm confident his phenomenal work ethic will continue to see him progress and he'll keep experiencing successes at the highest level. Johan's performances this season helped put Baraboo soccer on the radar of our opponents, both near and far. To me, there is only one direction this awesome kid can go: way, way up."

Baumgardt, a senior, gave a bit of everything to a Sauk Prairie team that went all the way to the Division 2 title game before suffering a 2-0 loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in Marshfield.

Baumgardt came into the year with a lot on his plate, as the only one of the Eagles' seven 2019 all-conference honorees to return this season. After tallying five goals and five assists in 22 games last year, the outside midfielder came back and put up seven goals and six assists in 17 games this fall.