PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo's Lopez, Sauk Prairie's Baumgardt earn all-state honors

Johan Lopez and Joe Baumgardt helped carry their teams to breakthrough seasons this fall.
Lopez was one of the state's leading scorers as the Baraboo prep boys soccer team won the first regional title in program history, while Baumgardt provided a steady foot for a Sauk Prairie team that reached state for the first time since 1996. Those individual and team achievements led Lopez and Baumgardt to earn all-state honors from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association for the fall 2020 season.
"Johan is an incredibly talented player that has excellent soccer sense, especially in front of the goal," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said. "He uses his speed, strength, fantastic ball control and field vision to get past/around the opposing defender and takes advantage of nearly all opportunities he gets."
Lopez's nose for the goal led to a monster season in which he broke Baraboo's single-season record for goals. The sophomore forward tallied 30 goals, which was tied for third in the state according to WisSports.net, and five assists in 15 games.
Lopez had at least three goals in five separate games, and scored two goals in both of Baraboo's WIAA Division 1 playoff games. The T-Birds (13-3-1) received a first-round forfeit before Lopez had both goals in a 2-1 regional final win at Wisconsin Rapids and two goals in a 4-3 loss at Wausau West in the sectional semifinals.
Lang sees even more ahead for Lopez, who earned honorable mention All-Badger North Conference honors after scoring 12 goals in 2019.
"He had a good season last year as a freshman, but it's no secret that this was his breakout year," Lang said. "I'm confident his phenomenal work ethic will continue to see him progress and he'll keep experiencing successes at the highest level. Johan's performances this season helped put Baraboo soccer on the radar of our opponents, both near and far. To me, there is only one direction this awesome kid can go: way, way up."
Baumgardt, a senior, gave a bit of everything to a Sauk Prairie team that went all the way to the Division 2 title game before suffering a 2-0 loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in Marshfield.
Baumgardt came into the year with a lot on his plate, as the only one of the Eagles' seven 2019 all-conference honorees to return this season. After tallying five goals and five assists in 22 games last year, the outside midfielder came back and put up seven goals and six assists in 17 games this fall.
"He brought so much more to the team than those numbers," Sauk Prairie head coach Drew Kornish said. "His leadership was done through action rather than with his voice. His work ethic in training was unmatched and that really transferred over to his game minutes. This work ethic and desire to be a better player is best exemplified through his preseason goal from last year.
"Joe's goal for his junior season was to score one goal. From that mindset to becoming one of top players in the state says volumes about him as a person. Joe has an incredibly bright future ahead, whether that pertains to the game of soccer or not. I know that his work ethic, strong leadership skills and selfless personality transfer to all aspects of his life. I look forward to seeing what he does in the future."
Milwaukee Marquette senior Gabe Anguil was named the state's player of the year, leading the WSCA's "Best XI," an 11-player group that featured four players from Whitefish Bay and two from Milwaukee Marquette.
