PREP BOYS SOCCER: Drescher nets hat trick as Sauk Prairie shuts out Reedsburg

The reigning Badger North Conference boys soccer champions picked up right where they left off.

Sam Drescher had a hat trick, the defense pitched a shutout and Sauk Prairie opened the delayed 2020 season with a convincing 5-0 home win over Reedsburg at the new Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex.

The visiting Beavers (0-1) put up a fight early, as Sauk Prairie (1-0) didn't get on the board until Drescher's goal in the 30th minute.

After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, the Eagles poured it on. Quinn Baier found the back of the net in the 47th minute, Drescher scored in the 52nd and 55th minute, and Baier capped the scoring with an 84th-minute insurance goal.

Sauk Prairie goalkeeper Joe Baumgardt made five saves to secure the shutout. The Eagles had 13 shutouts last year on the way to an 18-3-1 record, including 6-0-1 in the Badger North, and a trip to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.