PREP BOYS SOCCER: Drescher nets hat trick as Sauk Prairie shuts out Reedsburg

The reigning Badger North Conference boys soccer champions picked up right where they left off.
Sam Drescher had a hat trick, the defense pitched a shutout and Sauk Prairie opened the delayed 2020 season with a convincing 5-0 home win over Reedsburg at the new Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex.
The visiting Beavers (0-1) put up a fight early, as Sauk Prairie (1-0) didn't get on the board until Drescher's goal in the 30th minute.
After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, the Eagles poured it on. Quinn Baier found the back of the net in the 47th minute, Drescher scored in the 52nd and 55th minute, and Baier capped the scoring with an 84th-minute insurance goal.
Sauk Prairie goalkeeper Joe Baumgardt made five saves to secure the shutout. The Eagles had 13 shutouts last year on the way to an 18-3-1 record, including 6-0-1 in the Badger North, and a trip to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.
Braeden Weix made 15 saves for the Beavers, who are coming off a 2019 season in which they went 2-15-2, including 0-6-1 in conference play. Reedsburg's offensive attack will feel the loss of Will Fuhrmann, their 2019 leading scorer and their only All-Badger North honoree from last season. The Beavers also lost Tyler Crary, who was named their defensive MVP last year.
Sauk Prairie hit the ground running despite graduating six all-conference honorees from last season, including Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State selection Evan Carlson, who tallied 31 goals and nine assists in 2019. The four-year starter was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection last season, while Simon Enerson, Blake Gibbs and Riley Jelinek graduated after earning second-team recognition; and Trevor Spray and Caden Pugh earned honorable mention nods as seniors.
Sauk Prairie will look to improve to 2-0 when Madison Edgewood visits on Thursday. The Eagles are starting the season with three straight home games on the turf field at their new athletic complex. Reedsburg will open its home schedule Thursday against Portage.
