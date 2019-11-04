The Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer team ran into a defensive buzzsaw Friday night.
The fourth-seeded Eagles held their own for 75 minutes before top-seeded Elkhorn pulled away to hand Sauk Prairie a 2-0 road loss in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
"Elkhorn is a very talented team that I fully expect to make a real competitive bid for the state title," first-year Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said of the Elks, who went on to reach state with Saturday's 2-0 win over second-seeded Oregon. "Elkhorn is a fast and physical team. They use these attributes very well to break teams down."
Sauk Prairie, the seventh-ranked Division 2 team in the state, didn't break down easily in a matchup of top-tier defenses. Elkhorn finally broke through in the 75th minute, with Luke Schoeneberg scoring the first goal against Sauk Prairie since Oct. 15. Ariel Mora added an insurance goal, while goalkeeper Preston Ward and the second-ranked Elks posted their 13th shutout of the year — a number that rose to 14 with Saturday's win over Oregon.
"I really liked the way we played throughout the first half, leading to a few really good opportunities," Kornish said. "The message at halftime was to stay organized and keep taking our chances when they arose. Elkhorn did a great job in the second half with their pressure on the ball to not let us get into a rhythm in our final third. At the end of the day, it took a real special effort to beat (goalkeeper) Riley (Jelinek) from 25 yards to break us down. From there, we were forced to chase the game, leading to us being caught out on a counter in the dying minutes."
The Elks (21-1), the Southern Lakes Conference champions, have won 21 straight games since opening the season with a 3-0 loss at Whitefish Bay. Elkhorn, which has outscored opponents 127-8 this year, will open state with Friday's game against Brookfield Central (13-6-1) in Milwaukee.
The Eagles haven't reached state since winning the Division 2 title in 1996. Sauk Prairie's 12-game winning streak came to an end, as did a standout season that saw the Eagles compile an 18-3-1 record. The Eagles won their first Badger North Conference title since 2016, then won a regional title with a 6-0 win over Westosha Central and a 1-0 win over Baraboo.
"I had heard a bit about the talent on this team coming into the season," said Kornish, who was the Madison West head coach in 2017 and 2018. "The senior leadership was more than I could have hoped for. I was extremely pleased with the way this season played itself out. I would have obviously loved for these guys to have had a few more games here at the end of the season, but am very happy for them and what they accomplished.
"This is a very tight-knit group that always had one another's back. They pushed each other, but did so from a place of caring. A theme we stressed all year was 'together.' That will most definitely be the biggest takeaway for me from this season. I have never had a team stick so closely together throughout a season."
