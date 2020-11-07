PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie runs out of steam in 2-0 state finals defeat

MARSHFIELD — Against quality competition, capitalizing on your scoring chances is a must.
The Sauk Prairie boys soccer team ultimately couldn’t hit the mark as a whirlwind day ended with a 2-0 loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Len Luedtke Field at Kenneth & Ardyce Heiting Community Stadium. Senior Tyler Bonin scored both goals to lead the Jets to their first-ever state championship over the Eagles, who were back at state for the first time since 1996.
Fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie (11-3-3) opened its day with a 2-1 win over Delavan-Darien to reach the title game, only after a three-hour delay due to the Comets being stranded for nearly four hours due to three separate bus breakdowns. The late win gave the Eagles a short recovery window to take on the Jets, but second-year coach Drew Kornish knows that’s no explanation.
“I’m extremely proud and I told these guys we’re not going to make excuses for anything that happened today,” he said. “This group of 21 kids is better than any excuse I could make, so we’ll never do that for them; they deserve so much more credit than to make an excuse about not having enough time to rest or anything like that.
“We had some opportunities in the first half we didn’t finish, and against a quality side like that, those are opportunities you need to take. At the end of the day, we came up just short.”
Despite the quick turnaround, the Eagles hung with the second-seeded Jets (14-1-1) throughout the opening 45 minutes, playing to a 0-0 draw at halftime. After a spirited 20-plus minutes to open the second half, Roncalli/Two Rivers eventually broke through behind Bonin.
After the 6-foot senior forward was taken down 40 yards out near the right sideline, senior James Oberbroeckling curled in a left footed cross. The in-swinging ball fell to Bonin in a mob of Eagles defenders and he poked the loose ball into the upper right corner for a 1-0 lead with 70 minutes, 10 seconds played.
With the clock against them, the Eagles fought down the home stretch and nearly leveled things with just over five minutes to go. After the Jets misplayed a punt from Sauk Prairie back-up goalkeeper Ellis Kirner, Sauk Prairie’s Sam Drescher raced onto the loose ball.
The junior midfielder drove into the right side of the 18-yard box and fired a tight angle shot across goal, but his shot just went past the left post. The missed chance really stung as the Jets torched the Eagles back down the field as Bonin doubled the lead at 86:17 with his 31st goal on the season.
“Early on we saw he was going to be a big factor, so we put Isaac on him and shut him down until the last set piece there. Then we’re pressing and they got another one late,” Kornish said of Bonin, crediting the work of the Eagles defense to keep him quiet most of the night.
“We’ve had some incredible players this season that we’ve been able to do that to, and we’ll add him to the list. He got the better of us in the end, but Isaac Homar did an outstanding job neutralizing him.”
Sauk Prairie had plenty of looks early on as the Eagles nearly took the lead twice in the opening 20 minutes. After junior Quinn Baier deflected a Drescher cross just wide in the seventh minute, the 5-8 forward was stonewalled twice from point blank range by Roncalli/Two Rivers goalkeeper Greg Oberbroeckling at the 20-minute mark.
Along with Baier’s looks, the Eagles had a pair of free kick looks from within 30 yards but a chipped in cross was snared by Greg Oberbroeckling and Sauk Prairie freshman Eliot Carlson skied a shot over. With a number of set piece looks in their repertoire and trust in his players, Kornish said he wouldn’t change anything.
“I think the guys made the right choice and we have a few different plays from the training ground that we use there,” he said. “My boys have the autonomy that if it’s on, we’re going to play it, and if it’s not, they’re making their own choices. I think they did the right thing early on.”
Greg Oberbroeckling made seven saves in the win, while senior Luke Baumgardt tallied five and Kirner notched one for the Eagles. Despite the bittersweet close to the season, Kornish praised the group’s effort and recognizes the turning point the program’s first-ever runner-up finish can be for the future.
“It’s amazing and this is such an unbelievable group of kids. It’s going to take a week, maybe even longer, for this to set in and the disappointment of not finishing, but at the end of the day, you can’t ask for a better season,” he said.
“Getting guys this experience, and kind of this taste of what success can be and feel like, is huge.”
MANITOWOC RONCALLI/TWO RIVERS 2, SAUK PRAIRIE 0
Sauk Prairie;0;0;—;0
Man. Roncalli/Two Rivers;0;2;—;2
Second half: MR — Bonin (J. Oberbroeckling), 70:10; Bonin, 86:17
Shots on goal: SP 7 (Baier 3, Baumgardt, Drescher, Fishnick, Enerson); MR 8 (Bonin 6, J. Oberbroeckling 1, Chewning 1).
Shots: SP 11 (Baier 4); MR 14 (Bonin 9). Corner kicks: SP 0; MR 5. Offside: SP 3; MR 0. Saves: SP (Baumgardt 5, Kirner 1) 6; MR (G. Oberbroeckling) 7. Fouls: SP 4; MR 13.
Eagles spring upset on Comets
Before falling to the Jets, Sauk Prairie upended top-seeded Delavan-Darien, 2-1, in the semifinals. The match was initially scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. but was delayed until 4 p.m. after the Comets were stuck in Madison for just under four hours.
The interruption didn’t shake the Eagles as they broke a 1-1 halftime draw early in the second half and never looked back. After the Comets (11-3-0) score in the waning minutes of the first half, Delavan-Darien came out the aggressors in the final 45.
Sauk Prairie flipped the script however, as Drescher and Baier burned the Comets on the counter attack to retake the lead. After clearing a blocked shot, Drescher picked up the loose ball in the Eagles’ defensive third and darted past four Comets defenders down inside the Delavan-Darien 18-yard box.
With a defender on his back, Drescher squared a pass to Baier and he did the rest, firing past Comets goalkeeper Hector Flores for a 2-1 lead with 50:30 played.
“For us to be able to break them down on the counter, which we knew they would be susceptible to, and to finish on the run of play was huge. At that point, we felt like we would be able to see it out from there defensively,” Kornish said.
Sauk Prairie did just that, as it kept the Comets scoreless the rest of the way, weathering a furious push late to punch its championship ticket. Baier scored the opening tally for the Eagles, nudging a chipped cross from Drescher over Flores and just over the goal line at 27:48 for a 1-0 lead.
Baumgardt made eight saves in the semifinal win as the Eagles were outshot 9 to 2.
SAUK PRAIRIE 2, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1
Sauk Prairie;1;1;—;2
Delavan-Darien;1;0;—;1
First half: SP — Baier (Drescher), 27:48; DD — Valadez (Colin), 42:13.
Second half: SP — Baier (Drescher), 50:30;
Shots on goal: SP 2 (Baier 2); DD 9 (J. Diaz 3, Valadez 2, Prado 1, Colin 1, Fonseca 1, Rizo 1). Shots: SP 3; DD 26. Corner kicks: SP 2; DD 9. Offside: SP 0; DD 4. Saves: SP (Baumgardt) 8; DD (Flores) 0. Fouls: SP 9, DD 12. Yellow cards: DD 3.
