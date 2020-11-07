PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie runs out of steam in 2-0 state finals defeat

“We’ve had some incredible players this season that we’ve been able to do that to, and we’ll add him to the list. He got the better of us in the end, but Isaac Homar did an outstanding job neutralizing him.”

Sauk Prairie had plenty of looks early on as the Eagles nearly took the lead twice in the opening 20 minutes. After junior Quinn Baier deflected a Drescher cross just wide in the seventh minute, the 5-8 forward was stonewalled twice from point blank range by Roncalli/Two Rivers goalkeeper Greg Oberbroeckling at the 20-minute mark.

Along with Baier’s looks, the Eagles had a pair of free kick looks from within 30 yards but a chipped in cross was snared by Greg Oberbroeckling and Sauk Prairie freshman Eliot Carlson skied a shot over. With a number of set piece looks in their repertoire and trust in his players, Kornish said he wouldn’t change anything.

“I think the guys made the right choice and we have a few different plays from the training ground that we use there,” he said. “My boys have the autonomy that if it’s on, we’re going to play it, and if it’s not, they’re making their own choices. I think they did the right thing early on.”