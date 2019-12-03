Evan Carlson capped off his prep career with his first All-State award.
The Sauk Prairie High School senior was named to the 2019 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team after a standout season in the midfield.
Carlson scored a career-high 31 goals this fall, adding nine assists to lead Sauk Prairie to an 18-3-1 record and its first Badger North Conference title since 2016.
The four-year starter stepped up in big moments, including scoring all three goals in a 3-0 win over Mount Horeb on Oct. 18 that clinched the Badger North championship.
Carlson earned All-Badger North honors in all four high school seasons, including three straight first-team awards. He was one of four unanimous first-team picks this fall, joining Mount Horeb senior Gabriel Guenther, Waunakee senior Jacob Mouille and Waunakee sophomore Cole Kettner.
Sauk Prairie earned a No. 4 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, picking up wins over Westosha Central and Baraboo before suffering a 2-0 loss at top-seeded Elkhorn in the sectional semifinals on Nov. 1.
Waukesha West senior forward Erich Legut was named the WSCA Player of the Year, while the Best Eleven was made up of Legut, Verona's Sam Lynch and Eliot Popkewitz; Marquette's Gabe Anguil, Alex Grow and Luke Thew; Nicolet's Will Navarre; Neenah's Thomas Priest; Hartland Arrowhead's Langdon Gryglas; Madison West's Tonio Ermakoff and Brookfield East's Charlie Klimpel.
Verona's Chris Handrick was named the WSCA Coach of the Year in Division 1, while Brookfield Central's Dan Makal won in Division 2, Shorewood's Kyle Konkol and McFarland's Brett Ogorzalek shared the Division 3 award, and Sturgeon Bay's Todd Maas won in Division 4.
