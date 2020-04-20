PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie's Carlson headed to Drake University
Evan Carlson

Sauk Prairie's Evan Carlson looks for space while Baraboo's Oliver Scanlan closes in during a Sept. 10 Badger North Conference game at Baraboo High School.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

Sauk Prairie High School senior Evan Carlson will play soccer at Drake University next year.

Carlson signed with head coach Gareth Smith's Division I program in Des Moines, Iowa, Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish confirmed Monday. The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-9-1 season last fall, including going 4-5-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

A four-year All-Badger North Conference selection at Sauk Prairie, Carlson was named to the 2019 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team after a standout senior season. The midfielder scored 31 goals to lead the Eagles to an 18-3-1 record and their first Badger North Conference title since 2016.

