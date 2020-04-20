PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie's Carlson headed to Drake University

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Carlson signed with head coach Gareth Smith's Division I program in Des Moines, Iowa, Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish confirmed Monday. The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-9-1 season last fall, including going 4-5-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

A four-year All-Badger North Conference selection at Sauk Prairie, Carlson was named to the 2019 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team after a standout senior season. The midfielder scored 31 goals to lead the Eagles to an 18-3-1 record and their first Badger North Conference title since 2016.