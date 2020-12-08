PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights each pick up dual wins

The Baraboo prep boys swim team claimed a 93-74 win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Thunderbirds swept the three relay events. Ryan Reuter, Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Isaac Brewer got it started by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minutes, 50.18 seconds. Hamm, Reuter, Seth Hittman and Laux added a win in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.40, while Nicholas Riesterer, Brewer, Connor Kleist and Hittman closed out the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.17).
Hittman also won a pair of individual events, claiming the 200 freestyle in 2:04.91 and the 100 freestyle in :57.00.
Reuter (2:23.28) and Brewer (2:29.54) took first and second, respectively, in the 200 individual medley, as the T-Birds won the first three varsity events of the day. That run ended when Fort Atkinson touched the wall first when Logan Recob won the 50 freestyle in :26.17.
But Baraboo got first-place finishes from Laux in the 100 butterfly (:55.37), Riesterer in the 500 freestyle (6:22.98) and Reuter in the 100 backstroke (1:02.40) as the T-Birds pulled away.
The final individual event of the night saw Baraboo sweep the 100 breaststroke. Laux took first in 1:03.56, while Brewer (1:15.42) took second and Hamm (1:20.35) finished third.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights starts fast
After a delayed start to the season, the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights opened the year with Tuesday's 125-45 dual-meet win over Watertown on Senior Night at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Eagles' first five events of the season are at home. The dual-meet schedule will continue when they host Madison Edgewood on Dec. 15.
