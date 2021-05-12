PREP BOYS TENNIS: Beaver Dam pulls out 4-3 win at Sauk Prairie

The Beaver Dam boys tennis team won three of the four singles matches at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.

That was just enough for the Golden Beavers to claim a 4-3 win over the Eagles in a Badger North Conference dual in Prairie du Sac. The individual matches were nearly as close as the dual, with four different courts playing tiebreaks. Three of the four went Beaver Dam’s way to secure the win.

Brandon Freber, Dan Lugo and Colin Fister each picked up singles wins. Freber claimed a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Ayden Wildman at No. 1 singles, while Lugo earned a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Daniel Johnson at No. 2 singles, and Fister claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win over Brody Wolfe at No. 3 singles.

“Freshman Ayden Wildman fought a hard battle against an evenly matched opponent at No. 1 singles, and junior Daniel Johnson had a great match playing up a position at No. 2 singles,” Sauk Prairie coach Morgan Bettner said. “After losing a close first set to his opponent, he did a fantastic job of battling and taking the match to a set tiebreak.”

Sauk Prairie’s lone singles win came when Ben Levers received a forfeit at No. 4 singles.