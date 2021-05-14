PREP BOYS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie goes to Portage to pick up first Badger North win

The Sauk Prairie boys tennis team got over the hump Thursday.
Two days after suffering a 4-3 dual loss against Beaver Dam, the Eagles claimed their first Badger North Conference win with a 5-2 victory at Portage.
With Portage forfeiting at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, the teams only competed in five flights Thursday. The Eagles needed at least two of them to improve to 1-2 on the season.
They got one when the No. 1 doubles duo of Jordan Chao and Zach Guentherman claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Andrew LaCrosse and Cooper Atkinson.
“Our No. 1 doubles team of Guentherman and Chao came out hot tonight and landed themselves a 6-2, 6-2 victory,” Sauk Prairie head coach Morgan Bettner said.
Ayden Wildman added a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Emmett Benck at No. 1 singles, while Daniel Johnson overcame a second-set loss to claim a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Alex Rietmann.
“Freshman Ayden Wilman at No. 1 singles found himself in another tiebreak at the end of the second set — his third one in the past week — and demonstrated a lot of discipline in his singles match to walk off the court with the first win of his career,” Bettner said. “Daniel Johnson quickly won the first set but then found himself battling in a close second set, falling just short. This forced a third set, in which Johnson showed a lot of determination and willpower to take the lead again. Once he got the lead in the third set, he never backed down.”