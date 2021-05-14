PREP BOYS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie goes to Portage to pick up first Badger North win

The Sauk Prairie boys tennis team got over the hump Thursday.

Two days after suffering a 4-3 dual loss against Beaver Dam, the Eagles claimed their first Badger North Conference win with a 5-2 victory at Portage.

With Portage forfeiting at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, the teams only competed in five flights Thursday. The Eagles needed at least two of them to improve to 1-2 on the season.

They got one when the No. 1 doubles duo of Jordan Chao and Zach Guentherman claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Andrew LaCrosse and Cooper Atkinson.

“Our No. 1 doubles team of Guentherman and Chao came out hot tonight and landed themselves a 6-2, 6-2 victory,” Sauk Prairie head coach Morgan Bettner said.

Ayden Wildman added a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Emmett Benck at No. 1 singles, while Daniel Johnson overcame a second-set loss to claim a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Alex Rietmann.