PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger rises to reach first state meet

Sherman said "many just kind of gave up and kind of had that thought of, 'What's it matter? We're not going to get a chance anyways.' Jack and our distance guys kind of hung together and stayed with it as long as they could.

"And Jack's right, he kind of freelanced a little bit here and there, but clearly it worked. He had the right ideas of what he should be doing, he did it well and that definitely prepared him. I'm sure that he could tell us that he probably had a streak of almost every day this summer of preparing for the season. He put in his work early, and he's seeing the benefits now."

It wasn't a given that Boerger was going to get an opportunity to show off his work during the pandemic. The Badger Conference has canceled all competitions so far this year, while the WIAA left it up to each school to determine whether or not they would compete this fall or in the newly-created alternate spring season.