PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger rises to reach first state meet

PRAIRIE DU SAC — A lot can change in a year.
It certainly did for Jack Boerger, who went from being the fourth Sauk Prairie boy across the finish line at the 2019 sectional meet to taking second overall last Saturday. The Sauk Prairie sophomore covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 32.99 seconds, trailing only Onalaska’s Tyler Lee (16:27.88) to easily qualify for the WIAA Division 1 state meet for the first time in his career.
"It was obviously very wet and cold," Boerger said of sectionals at Wyona Park in Wyocena. "But it was a really good experience to race with the best from the sectional."
Boerger knew he had a greater opportunity in Saturday's meet to push through to state because most schools in Dane County were sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Well, because the Madison schools weren't competing, I knew it'd automatically be easier," Boerger said Monday, referring to making it to state, which will be held in Hartland Arrowhead. "Then, as the season progressed and I started going sub-17 (minutes) and better numbers like that, I knew that I could accomplish going to state."
Sauk Prairie head coach Andy Sherman said he could see Boerger’s potential early on his freshman season, and was later crucial for the Eagles winning the Badger North Conference title.
Sherman had an inkling Boerger was primed for a great sophomore season with the time he put in during the offseason.
"Knowing how much work he put in over the summer really kind of gave us a feel for where he was going to be at,” Sherman said. “As he came in, we could kind of just see that he was ready to go."
Boerger’s offseason regimen gave him the confidence he needed heading into the season, which saw him mostly training alone. That was the only option after practice for the spring track season was barely underway when COVID-19 struck and eventually canceled all prep sports in Wisconsin.
Boerger, who was on a good 4x8 team, would practice with some of the seniors before the spring season was canceled.
"But then, as track got canceled, it kind of just spread out and I started to train on my own and do what I could to train for cross country,” said Boerger, who used a time of 17:47.3 to take 47th at last year's Madison West sectional. "Normally, I go around seven miles and just try to go faster or farther each day. And sometimes I do 400 repeats or something along those lines."
Sherman, who's also the Sauk Prairie track and field coach, wasn't too worried about Boerger's ability to stay in shape amid the uncertainty while other teammates had difficulties with wanting to continue training.
Sherman said "many just kind of gave up and kind of had that thought of, 'What's it matter? We're not going to get a chance anyways.' Jack and our distance guys kind of hung together and stayed with it as long as they could.
"And Jack's right, he kind of freelanced a little bit here and there, but clearly it worked. He had the right ideas of what he should be doing, he did it well and that definitely prepared him. I'm sure that he could tell us that he probably had a streak of almost every day this summer of preparing for the season. He put in his work early, and he's seeing the benefits now."
It wasn't a given that Boerger was going to get an opportunity to show off his work during the pandemic. The Badger Conference has canceled all competitions so far this year, while the WIAA left it up to each school to determine whether or not they would compete this fall or in the newly-created alternate spring season.
"We were two days away and trying to figure out if we were still going to do this,” Sherman said of the lead-up to the season, which officially began when Boerger finished as the runner-up to teammate Ritchie Wolff in a Sept. 3 dual meet against Waunakee. “As things went on and we started to see schools dropping and the numbers going up, we didn't know how long we were going to go. So we kind of looked at every opportunity as it might be our last shot."
Now, it appears Boerger will be the first Eagle running in the last race of the season since Haas took 102nd (17:11.06) in 2017.
"So far, knock on wood, we've stayed healthy," Sherman said. "Some other teams lost runners because of being quarantined and those kind of things. You feel bad for the kids, but that's just kind of the way things are going. We expected it to happen and, so far, if we can keep Jack away from everyone else, he's going to be able to finish our season and be just fine on Saturday."
Boerger is getting a unique state experience because the pandemic forced the WIAA to split it up into three locations, and each event will be broken up into three sessions for both boys and girls races. Then when all three sessions are done, they will combine the times and determine who wins and places.
Boerger is part of the second group of 38 runners from the Portage and Slinger sectionals that will take the starting line at 1:10 p.m.
"It'll be a little bit different, but it's going to definitely have a smaller feel to that race," Sherman said.
Boerger's sectional time of 16:32.99 should have him near the front of the pack in his 38-person race — along with Slinger's Cael Grotenhuis (15:48.9), Mukwonago's Joel Wolf (16:04.8), Waukesha North's Patrick Wills (16:08.1), Lee (16:27.88) and Mequon Homestead's Owen Bosley (16:32.9).
"I'm hoping for a top-25 finish, and to more or less run in the first chase pack of that race with some of the fastest runners in the state," Boerger said.
Grotenhuis, who took second last year, had the second-fastest sectional time in Division 1. West Allis Hale's Joshua Truchon, who will be in the first of the three boys races, ran a 15:47.6 at the Brookfield Central sectional.
"Jack's strategy is perfect," Sherman said. "If he can get out with those front runners, I know he can be better than top-25. I really think he can stay with quite a few of them. In each of those three races, there are obviously some kids that are going to play for a state title. He has a shot at a medal, top-10 is what I believe, especially if he opens his mind and allows it to come to him. I think he'll be just fine."
The new setup means that Boerger will be long gone by the time the 4:10 p.m. race concludes and he figures out where he finished. And if he does earn a medal, Sherman said he'd get it by mail.
For now, Sherman and Boerger spent the week of practice trying to ensure that the sophomore could leave his best race on the course Saturday.
"We're going to just make sure that we're still working on the typical training systems that we have been, we're just not going to overdo it," Sherman said of the week's practice plan. "We want to make sure that he's good and fresh and ready to go for Saturday so he can put out his best effort and see where that goes.
"We're not doing a lot. He's put in his work at this point, now we're just keeping him sharp."
