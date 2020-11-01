PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger takes 44th at Division 1 state meet

Jack Boerger took in a new experience Saturday.
The Sauk Prairie High School sophomore ran 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 53.1 seconds to place 44th in the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet at the Mike Mulrooney Cross Country Course in Hartland.
"It was a great day," Sauk Prairie head coach Andy Sherman said after Boerger brought an end to the Eagles' season. "To have Jack be a part of the state meet was very special."
Boerger ran his race in his first career trip to state, competing near the front of the pack throughout the middle of the three Division 1 heats.
"Jack started very strong, placing himself in the top five through the first mile," Sherman said. "He started as he has in all of his races this season, but this time he had others out in the front with him.
"As the race progressed toward the two-mile mark, a group behind him had moved up and he was in 10th place at that distance. Through the rest of the race, he held on and was 13th in our session of races."
Support Local Journalism
The runners cleared the course after each race due to COVID-19, so Boerger was no longer at the venue when the final race concluded and it was determined he took 44th.
"I know he is disappointed with his time and he was hoping for a bit higher of a finish," Sherman said of the talented sophomore, who used a time of 16:32.99 to take second at the Wyocena sectional Oct. 24. "I tried to remind him that this is a springboard for the future. He raced the state meet like he had raced every other event he was in this year. Jack didn't ever settle for being in the back of the pack. He liked to get out front and stay there.
"He gained some very valuable experience to help him the next time he competes at the state meet or any other big meet for that matter. Jack is already motivated to get better and stronger for his upcoming seasons. But I kept reminding him that he needed to enjoy the experience and take it all in. Athletes sometimes forget that since they worked so hard to get to state that they still need to appreciate the opportunity and enjoy it."
Joshua Truchon ran away with the individual title. The West Allis Nathan Hale senior crossed the finish line in 15:18.3 to beat out Slinger's Cael Grotenhuis (15:38.0) and Neenah's Austin Henderson (15:48.7).
Oconomowoc scored 109 points to win the team title, beating out Marquette (129), Whitefish Bay (130), Slinger (135), Menomonie (138), Badger (145), Neenah (158), New Richmond (160), Kimberly (187), Onalaska (206), DeForest (233) and Kenosha Indian Trail (257).
The meet brought an end to a unique cross country season that didn't happen in some parts of Wisconsin. But Sauk Prairie ran through the pandemic, putting together a solid season that included both teams taking third place at subsectionals and Boerger becoming the first Eagle to reach state since Hudson Haas took 102nd in 2017.
"I am so proud of the season Jack and both of our teams had this year," Sherman said. "We never knew if we would get a shot at that next one. But we were able to make it through the season and have a representative at the state meet. I know I am very thankful that our athletes were able to compete this season and I know they are too. The race format was very different, but it was still great to see Jack competing with the best in our state, especially after such a bizarre year."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!