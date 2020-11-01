PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger takes 44th at Division 1 state meet

Jack Boerger took in a new experience Saturday.

The Sauk Prairie High School sophomore ran 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 53.1 seconds to place 44th in the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet at the Mike Mulrooney Cross Country Course in Hartland.

"It was a great day," Sauk Prairie head coach Andy Sherman said after Boerger brought an end to the Eagles' season. "To have Jack be a part of the state meet was very special."

Boerger ran his race in his first career trip to state, competing near the front of the pack throughout the middle of the three Division 1 heats.

"Jack started very strong, placing himself in the top five through the first mile," Sherman said. "He started as he has in all of his races this season, but this time he had others out in the front with him.

"As the race progressed toward the two-mile mark, a group behind him had moved up and he was in 10th place at that distance. Through the rest of the race, he held on and was 13th in our session of races."

The runners cleared the course after each race due to COVID-19, so Boerger was no longer at the venue when the final race concluded and it was determined he took 44th.