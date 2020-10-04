PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger takes title while Gregg finishes third in DeForest

Jack Boerger and Catherine Gregg continued their standout seasons on Saturday.

Boerger won the boys' race, while Gregg took third in the girls' meet to pace the Sauk Prairie cross country teams at the DeForest Quadrangular. The Eagle boys scored 45 points to take second, trailing DeForest (24) while beating out Madison Edgewood (62) and Beaver Dam (115). Beaver Dam scored 27 points to run away with the girls' meet, followed by DeForest (55), Sauk Prairie (68) and Madison Edgewood (72).

"Saturday went well," Sauk Prairie head coach Andy Sherman said. "We ran against some very good competition on both sides, which was something that we needed. I was very pleased with how our runners did individually. We are continuing to learn and get better. The other upside is we are still running races this season. Every day is another chance to get better and keep competing."

Boerger, a sophomore, crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17 minutes, 8 seconds to finish first.

"Jack has had a great sophomore season," Sherman said. "His times are some of the best we have seen from sophomores in my time as the head coach. He has a great deal of talent and we started to see some of it last year from him. He prepared for the season by putting in a lot of miles and training to put himself in this place.