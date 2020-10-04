PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger takes title while Gregg finishes third in DeForest

Jack Boerger and Catherine Gregg continued their standout seasons on Saturday.
Boerger won the boys' race, while Gregg took third in the girls' meet to pace the Sauk Prairie cross country teams at the DeForest Quadrangular. The Eagle boys scored 45 points to take second, trailing DeForest (24) while beating out Madison Edgewood (62) and Beaver Dam (115). Beaver Dam scored 27 points to run away with the girls' meet, followed by DeForest (55), Sauk Prairie (68) and Madison Edgewood (72).
"Saturday went well," Sauk Prairie head coach Andy Sherman said. "We ran against some very good competition on both sides, which was something that we needed. I was very pleased with how our runners did individually. We are continuing to learn and get better. The other upside is we are still running races this season. Every day is another chance to get better and keep competing."
Boerger, a sophomore, crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17 minutes, 8 seconds to finish first.
"Jack has had a great sophomore season," Sherman said. "His times are some of the best we have seen from sophomores in my time as the head coach. He has a great deal of talent and we started to see some of it last year from him. He prepared for the season by putting in a lot of miles and training to put himself in this place.
"Jack likes races that have given him someone to chase and he also really appreciates a lead vehicle so he knows where he is going on the course. With all of the restrictions in place this season, we have not been able to warm up on the courses we are running. With a lead vehicle, it helps him just focus on racing. Even with a few wrong turns he has still run some great times and winning three consecutive races isn't that bad either."
The rest of the top five was made up of Norskies, as DeForest's Isaiah Bauer (17:17), Jackson Grabowski (17:36) Eli Bauer (17:40) and Caleb Ekezie (18:09) took second through fifth.
Ritchie Wolff broke up the parade of Norskies. The Sauk Prairie junior used a time of 18:16 to take sixth overall, while junior Dalton Zirbel (eighth, 18:24), sophomore Jay Dregney (14th, 18:44) and senior Sam Beattie (18th, 19:17) rounded out the scoring for a team that is coming off back-to-back Badger North Conference titles.
"Our boys team has learned from those that came before them of what it takes to be a successful runner," Sherman said of how the Eagles have stayed competitive despite a talented group of seniors graduating in the spring. "All of our experienced runners learned from them and have carried on the traditions and standards that were set with that group that graduated."
Three freshmen made up the top five in the girls' race. DeForest freshman Kylie Hackbarth (20:02) paced the field, nearly a minute ahead of DeForest sophomore Logan Peters (21:01). Gregg, a freshman, took third in 21:11.
"Catherine has been a pleasant surprise," Sherman said of Gregg. "We didn't know how good she would be early on. She really broke out in the Beaver Dam race. She continues to learn something new every day, every race. It will be a lot of fun watching her as she continues to improve."
Edgewood senior Grace Nemeth (21:35) and freshman Makenzi Gritzmacher (21:37) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
Sauk Prairie's Kassia Marquardt also cracked the top 10. The junior's time of 22:05 was good for an eighth-place finish, while freshman Lexi Been (22:52) took 17th, junior Meadow Liedtke (22:55) took 21st and senior Cassie Radl (23:27) took 26th.
"We have had a lot of kids show great improvement," Sherman said. "We have had some great races by Kassia Marquardt and Cassie Radl. Meadow Liedtke and Natalie Curtis have shown a great deal of improvement from last season. We are also getting some great performances from some freshmen. Lexi Been, Ava Jorgenson and Elena Homar have stepped in and have helped round out our varsity group."
Sauk Prairie will return to dual meet action Tuesday at Baraboo.
