The Sauk Prairie High School football team's ongoing rebuild is a multiyear process.
But it got off on the right foot Aug. 23, as the Eagles stopped a late two-point conversion to pull out a 21-20 season-opening win over Monroe at Sauk Prairie High School.
It was the first game under new head coach Clay Iverson, who took over for two-year interim coach Scott Schutt in the offseason.
The Eagles put the ball in the hands of their All-Badger North Conference running back early. Senior Garrett Hertzfeldt came through, scoring on a 1-yard run that gave Sauk Prairie a 6-0 lead with 4 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The defense made a play at the end of the quarter, with Dayton Goette recording an interception to return possession to the Eagles. They took advantage, with Parker Breunig's 24-yard touchdown run with 8:03 to play in the first half stretching the lead to 14-0 after the two-point conversion.
The Eagles built on the 21-0 halftime lead when Hertzfeldt, who had a game-high 105 rushing yards, ran in another short touchdown to stretch the lead to 21-0 midway through the third quarter.
Monroe took control the rest of the way, getting on the board when Max Golembiewski ran one in from 5 yards out. The Cheesemakers started the fourth quarter with a safety, then Nick Bansley ran in for a 9-yard touchdown to pull Monroe within 21-14.
The Cheesemakers appeared to be pulling even when Bansley ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 2:54 remaining. But the Sauk Prairie defense stood tall on the two-point conversion, stopping Bansley to maintain the 21-20 lead.
The Eagles won their first non-conference game since recording a 26-7 win at Madison Edgewood on Aug. 25. Sauk Prairie will return to Edgewood Friday to play the Crusaders, who are coming off a 47-0 loss at DeForest.
