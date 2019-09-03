The Sauk Prairie High School football program is in a position it hasn't been in for years — owners of a winning streak.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 19-13 non-conference win at Madison Edgewood Aug. 30.
For the second straight week, it took a late defensive play for Sauk Prairie to seal the deal. Week 1 saw the Eagles stop a two-point conversion attempt down the stretch of a 21-20 home win over Monroe. This time, it was Jay Liedtke's interception with 6 seconds left that capped off the win.
The Eagles were in position to win thanks to senior running back Garrett Hertzfeldt's 4-yard touchdown run that gave Sauk Prairie a 19-13 lead with 7:03 remaining.
Sauk Prairie has yet to trail this season. The Eagles jumped ahead of the Crusaders on Parker Breunig's 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. They weren't done, as Damion Wright-Rodriquez threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ben German that gave the Eagles a 13-0 lead after a quarter of play.
Edgewood (0-2) started to chip away when Joe Hartlieb threw a 6-yard touchdown to Jackson Trudgeon in the second quarter, then pulled even when the duo connected for a 28-yard touchdown in the third.
Along with the game-winning touchdown, Hertzfeldt had 17 carries for 73 yards. Breunig finished with 11 carries for a game-high 126 yards.
Friday will be the first Badger North Conference test under new head coach Clay Iverson. The Eagles will host rival Baraboo in a series that has gone back and forth for the last seven years. The Thunderbirds, who notched a 34-7 home win over Sauk Prairie last season, are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back games in the series since Baraboo won in 2011 and 2012. The Eagles will look to keep a struggling Baraboo offense in check. The T-Birds, who have suffered a 55-15 loss to Milton and 26-12 loss to Watertown, have scored all four of their touchdowns this season on runs by sophomore quarterback Luna Larson.
The Eagles are looking for their first three-game winning streak since they won four straight midway through the 2007 season, their last year in the WIAA playoffs. A win would also give the Eagles their first three-win season since 2013, when they beat Baraboo in the final week to finish 3-6.
