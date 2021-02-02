PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Breunig's 18 points help Sauk Prairie beat Baraboo

The Sauk Prairie High School girls basketball team claimed a 62-50 win at Baraboo on Tuesday to sweep the season series between the rivals.

The Eagles (8-7), who also recorded a 60-40 home win over the Thunderbirds (3-16) on Dec. 30, steadily pulled away Tuesday night.

Naomi Breunig scored 18 points to lead a Sauk Prairie team that ended a five-game losing streak. Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Eagles.

Baraboo's Maya White Eagle matched Breunig, scoring 18 points to give herself 983 for her career, which started with three seasons at Madison Memorial. Jayden Ross (14 points) and Taylor Pfaff (11) also scored in double figures for the T-Birds, as the trio combined to score 46 of Baraboo's 50 points.