PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie bounces back to beat Mount Horeb

The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team's winning streak hit three games thanks to a scintillating first-half performance against Sauk Prairie.
The Beavers outscored the Eagles 51-16 in the first half and withstood Sauk Prairie outscoring them 46-25 in the second frame to win 76-62 in a Jan. 23 Badger North Conference game in Reedsburg.
Four players finished in double figures for Reedsburg. Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 21 points, while Trenna Cherney added 17 points, Melissa Dietz had 16 points and Grace Benish had 11 points.
Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig and Olivia Breunig tallied 15 and 10 points, respectively.
The Beavers swept the season series, also notching a 62-43 win at Sauk Prairie on Dec. 6.
Reedsburg fell to 11-5, including 5-4 in the Badger North, with Tuesday's 56-55 loss at DeForest.
Sauk Prairie 65, Mount Horeb 51
Sauk Prairie started much faster in Tuesday's 65-51 at Mount Horeb.
The Eagles took a 30-23 lead into halftime, then hold on to win for the fourth time in their last five games.
Sauk Prairie's Naomi Breunig scored a game-high 21 points to help the Eagles avenge a 48-36 home loss to the Vikings on Dec. 10.
Ella Schad chipped in 11 points on Tuesday, while Hartwig finished with nine points. The Eagles had a big advantage at the free-throw line, making 18 of 27 attempts while Mount Horeb made 8 of 12.
Kenzie Coulthard scored 14 points to lead the Vikings.
The win vaulted Sauk Prairie (9-7, 3-6 Badger North) into a fifth-place tie with Mount Horeb (8-7, 3-6) in the eight-team Badger North.
The Eagles will host Baraboo on Saturday. Sauk Prairie notched a 59-39 win at Baraboo on Dec. 13.