PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie bounces back to beat Mount Horeb

The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team's winning streak hit three games thanks to a scintillating first-half performance against Sauk Prairie.

The Beavers outscored the Eagles 51-16 in the first half and withstood Sauk Prairie outscoring them 46-25 in the second frame to win 76-62 in a Jan. 23 Badger North Conference game in Reedsburg.

Four players finished in double figures for Reedsburg. Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 21 points, while Trenna Cherney added 17 points, Melissa Dietz had 16 points and Grace Benish had 11 points.

Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig and Olivia Breunig tallied 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The Beavers swept the season series, also notching a 62-43 win at Sauk Prairie on Dec. 6.

Reedsburg fell to 11-5, including 5-4 in the Badger North, with Tuesday's 56-55 loss at DeForest.

Sauk Prairie 65, Mount Horeb 51

Sauk Prairie started much faster in Tuesday's 65-51 at Mount Horeb.

The Eagles took a 30-23 lead into halftime, then hold on to win for the fourth time in their last five games.