PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie falls at highly-ranked Beaver Dam

The Sauk Prairie High School girls basketball team's offensive struggles continued in Saturday's 70-39 loss at Beaver Dam.

The Eagles (7-6), who are averaging just 39.3 points per game during their four-game losing streak, had no answer for the fourth ranked team in Division 1. Beaver Dam (18-1) got 18 points from Paige Hodgson and 15 from Kylie Wittnebel to win their sixth straight game.

Maggie Hartwig and Naomi Breunig scored 13 and nine points, respectively, to pace Sauk Prairie, which trailed 33-19 at halftime.

The Eagles will look to get back on track when they host McFarland on Tuesday.