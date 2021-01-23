 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie falls at highly-ranked Beaver Dam
comments

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie falls at highly-ranked Beaver Dam

{{featured_button_text}}
Maggie Hartwig

Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig puts up a runner during a home loss to Beaver Dam on Jan. 12.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Sauk Prairie High School girls basketball team's offensive struggles continued in Saturday's 70-39 loss at Beaver Dam.

The Eagles (7-6), who are averaging just 39.3 points per game during their four-game losing streak, had no answer for the fourth ranked team in Division 1. Beaver Dam (18-1) got 18 points from Paige Hodgson and 15 from Kylie Wittnebel to win their sixth straight game.

Maggie Hartwig and Naomi Breunig scored 13 and nine points, respectively, to pace Sauk Prairie, which trailed 33-19 at halftime.

The Eagles will look to get back on track when they host McFarland on Tuesday.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News