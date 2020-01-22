PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie picks up non-conference wins over Milton and Lodi

The Sauk Prairie High School girls basketball team has matched its longest winning streak of the season.

The Eagles (8-6) beat Milton (5-10) and Lodi (6-6) in the past week to stretch their winning streak to three for the first time since starting the season 3-0.

Sauk Prairie 76, Milton 74

Sauk Prairie held off a comeback to claim a 76-74 win over Milton in Saturday's Badger Challenge at Beaver Dam High School.

The Eagles steadily pulled away in the first half, taking a double-digit lead when Olivia Breunig made a pair of free throws to give them a 39-29 advantage. Breunig scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half to lead Sauk Prairie to a 39-32 halftime lead.

Sauk Prairie turned up the pressure after halftime. Olivia Paukner had a steal and a layup, then Maggie Hartwig grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back before Naomi Breunig scored nine straight Sauk Prairie points. The junior made back-to-back layups, then hit a midrange jumper and a 3-pointer to stretch Sauk Prairie's lead to 54-42.

Milton answered with an 11-5 run before Olivia Breunig converted a three-point play to give Sauk Prairie a 62-53 advantage.

