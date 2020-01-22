PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie picks up non-conference wins over Milton and Lodi

The Sauk Prairie High School girls basketball team has matched its longest winning streak of the season.
The Eagles (8-6) beat Milton (5-10) and Lodi (6-6) in the past week to stretch their winning streak to three for the first time since starting the season 3-0.
Sauk Prairie 76, Milton 74
Sauk Prairie held off a comeback to claim a 76-74 win over Milton in Saturday's Badger Challenge at Beaver Dam High School.
The Eagles steadily pulled away in the first half, taking a double-digit lead when Olivia Breunig made a pair of free throws to give them a 39-29 advantage. Breunig scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half to lead Sauk Prairie to a 39-32 halftime lead.
Sauk Prairie turned up the pressure after halftime. Olivia Paukner had a steal and a layup, then Maggie Hartwig grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back before Naomi Breunig scored nine straight Sauk Prairie points. The junior made back-to-back layups, then hit a midrange jumper and a 3-pointer to stretch Sauk Prairie's lead to 54-42.
Milton answered with an 11-5 run before Olivia Breunig converted a three-point play to give Sauk Prairie a 62-53 advantage.
The Red Hawks kept coming, pulling within 69-68 on an Alex Rodenberg 3-pointer. Naomi Breunig made a pair of free throws, then stole the ball on a play that finished with Ella Schaad assisting Hartwig to give the Eagles a 73-68 advantage.
But Milton stayed in the game until the final possession. Shelby Mack-Honold, who scored a game-high 22 points, turned a steal into a layup that cut the Red Hawks' deficit to 75-74. Schad made a free throw with 10 seconds remaining, then Milton's game-tying attempt was off the mark to give the Eagles the win.
Naomi Breunig scored 14 of her team-high 19 points in the second half. Olivia Breunig added 16 points, while Hartwig had 14 and Lexi Tobias finished with 11. The Eagles scored a season-high 76 points by attacking the basket, making just one 3-pointer while going 17 of 27 from the free-throw line. Sauk Prairie hit the 70-point mark for the fourth time this season.
Sauk Prairie 60, Lodi 49
Sauk Prairie kept it rolling with Tuesday's come-from-behind 60-49 home win over Lodi.
The Eagles trailed 27-22 at halftime before outscoring the Blue Devils 38-22 over the final 18 minutes.
Naomi Breunig scored a game-high 24 points. Kassia Marquardt was the only other Eagle in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Lodi's Lauryn Milne and Jaden Kolinski scored 23 points and 15 points, respectively.
The Eagles, who are scoring 69.0 points per game during their winning streak, improved to 6-1 in non-conference games.