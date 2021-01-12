PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Top-ranked Beaver Dam turns it on in second half to pull away from Sauk Prairie

McKayla Paulkner ended the run. The Sauk Prairie freshman turned a steal into a foul and two free throws that got the Eagles on the board 2 minutes, 49 seconds into the game.

But Jens came right back, finding Paige Yagodinski for one of her six 3-pointers before assisting Riley Czarnecki for a layup that stretched the lead to 18-2.

Sauk Prairie got it going from there, finding their defensive footing and doing a better job of taking care of the basketball against a Beaver Dam team that is still getting used to playing without Matty Wilke. The University of Wisconsin commit was averaging 21.8 points per game when she tore her ACL during a 72-33 home win over Madison Edgewood on Dec. 14. The Golden Beavers are 6-1 without the do-it-all senior, but they are winning by an average margin of 13.6 points per game after opening the season by winning their first eight games by 56.8 points per game.

“There’s a lot of adjustments,” Chase said. “Obviously we’ve changed a lot since Matty’s been out, but we’re just trying to figure things out. Just trying to put together good possessions one at a time and try different lineups where maybe we can get a little more scoring inside or defense on the perimeter — trying to find the right combinations.