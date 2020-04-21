PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie dealing with loss of highly-anticipated season

"Adrenaline was just through the roof and I was so happy," Schad said of what it felt like on the field last year. "The spring season usually — up until now — I'm the happiest I am all year, because either I'm at practice with my best friends or games with my best friends. And then in our free time were having spaghetti dinners together, or going to get our nails done, so we're just always together. ... I obviously love soccer... I love the sport and it's fun to compete, but I've always had the most fun with the soccer team out of every sport I've ever done. The soccer team is just so much fun to hang out with. A lot of my closest friendships began with that sport and are still going on."