PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie dealing with loss of highly-anticipated season

The last time Kelsey Selden and Ella Schad were in their Sauk Prairie soccer jerseys, they walked off the field together with Selden saying "We'll be back next year."
Next year never came, as their senior season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding shutdown of high schools across Wisconsin — a decision that the WIAA made official Tuesday. The outbreak canceled a season the Sauk Prairie girls soccer team had been counting down the days to since a 1-0 loss to Oregon in a Division 2 sectional final last June.
"I would have never thought this would be the thing keeping us from going to the state tournament," Selden said last Friday. "It's just crazy."
"It just sucks to not be able to know what could have happened," Schad said of the Eagles, who were searching for the second state tournament appearance in program history. "I'm the type of person where, for the rest of my life, 30 years from now I'm going to be like, 'wow, I wonder what could have happened. We could have won state, we could have gone to state, we could have done all these things...'
"Every other year I've been excited for soccer. But it's kind of ironic, because this year as soon as basketball ended I had people Snapchatting me, 'I know it sucks basketball ended, but just be happy because now it's soccer season. This is your season and it's time to go off.' That kind of stuff. But it got taken away."
Soccer isn't going anywhere for Schad and Selden, who will both play in college, but they're missing their final chance to captain the Eagles and play with their friends.
"Kelsey's my best friend, and it's really hard because we've been playing soccer together since we were like 4 or 5," said Schad, who has signed with Coastal Carolina University (S.C.). "At our last club game, we didn't even realize that might be our last time ever playing together."
They've had plenty of good times as teammates, coming in as freshmen and helping build a soccer program to the point where they went 20-2-2 last season and finished second in the Badger North Conference. The Eagles are 45-14-4 since the current senior class, which also returned Macy Breunig, Ainsley Apel, Jordan O'Connor, Lauren Wideen and Lexi Tobias from last season, stepped on campus.
"Last year was really when everyone came together and saw the goal," said Selden, a Northern State University (S.D.) recruit. "It just kind of clicked that we were all wanting to work our hardest for each other. ... Everybody's driven, everybody wants the same goal and we're all there to work for each other. That's super nice to have, because you can have it sometimes where it's only one or two people working toward something and everybody else not caring. But all of us care about the same thing and we all want to do it for each other."
"Adrenaline was just through the roof and I was so happy," Schad said of what it felt like on the field last year. "The spring season usually — up until now — I'm the happiest I am all year, because either I'm at practice with my best friends or games with my best friends. And then in our free time were having spaghetti dinners together, or going to get our nails done, so we're just always together. ... I obviously love soccer... I love the sport and it's fun to compete, but I've always had the most fun with the soccer team out of every sport I've ever done. The soccer team is just so much fun to hang out with. A lot of my closest friendships began with that sport and are still going on."
It worked immediately, as the Eagles were 15-0-1 before losing the de facto Badger North championship game at Waunakee. They rallied to win a regional title and end the season with Schad, Selden and Katelyn Fishnick on the All-Badger North first team; Camryn Ballweg, Bridget Fabian and Faith Holler on the second team; and Breunig earning honorable mention recognition. Ballweg and Fabian were the only honorees to graduate, while Selden and Fishnick were also all-state picks by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
"We had a great team coming back," Schad said. "We were great last year, but we had that experience now. Last year, we were all losing our minds before those big games, so I think having gone through that for the first time in a while, now we would have been more prepared for it. We could calm down and take a deep breath."
They weren't planning to rely on talent and experience, however. The Eagles got after it in the offseason, getting groups together for captains practices, team runs and lifts.
"It was a great feeling, wanting to put in more work than I already had been," Selden said of the motivation from the Oregon loss. "Harder and harder work, and encouraging everyone to put in work... We were really excited for this season."
"We had so much preparation for our season and unfortunately now that might be going, not to waste, but we won't get to see that used," Schad said, noting she was also excited to play for new head coach Drew Kornish, who coached the Sauk Prairie boys to a Badger North title last fall.
It took awhile for the lost season to sink in. When Governor Tony Evers made the call in mid-March to temporarily close all Wisconsin high schools, the Eagles didn't expect it to take their season away. The longer they sat at home, the more athletes realized they might not be suiting up at all. Evers' decision last week to extend the Safer at Home order through May 26 was essentially the final blow for spring sports.
"I thought this was only going to be a couple weeks, or even a day or so," Selden said. "I definitely didn't think it would go on for this long. I was like, 'oh, we'll for sure still have our soccer season.' Now, it's completely different."
"I really thought it would just be like every other year, where we have like two weeks canceled," Schad added, noting that Wisconsin springs always bring weather-related cancellations. "I thought it'd just be kind of like that and then we'd get together... we'd have conference games, we'd have playoffs and it'd all be fine. It kept getting pushed back and pushed back until it was like, 'wow, this isn't going well.'"
The Eagles have stayed in touch through group chats, video challenges, soccer discussions and drills, but with no organized soccer activities, they've been on their own when it comes to working on their game.
"I'm just looking to mainly improve my fitness and my confidence on the ball," said Selden, who has a goal at home. "When you're confident with the ball, you just become such a better player. And also having vision is what I'm always trying to improve. Seeing the whole field. ... The main thing I'm missing is my teammates and being able to play with everyone. It definitely gives me such a different outlook. I would never think I'd take for granted being with my teammates."
Selden and Schad spent their early quarantine workouts hoping to make a run to the conference championship and state tournament. Now, those workouts have started to transition to making sure they're at their best in August, when they're scheduled to report to their college teams.
"I'm really excited about that," Schad said of college soccer. "I'm nervous because I don't really know what to expect, but I think it's going to be so much fun. I've been talking to the other girls on the team. The one thing I'm nervous about is not getting a fall semester and having to do it online. That would really be unfortunate, but it's out of our control."
They Eagles are hoping to take some matters into their own hands this summer. If they're allowed to get together, they plan to do so — whether it be to scrimmage the Sauk Prairie boys' team or get individuals together to work on skills. The WIAA also left open the possibility of organized team activities and competitions, allowing spring coaches 30 unrestricted contact days this summer as long as 2020 graduates are included in those activities. The contact days must follow state guidelines, which mean they won't be able to start until at least July 1.
"We have talked a little bit, but it's just hard with all the rules and stuff," said Selden, who is also planning to play for the Green Bay Glory in the Women's Premier Soccer League this summer. "We don't know what boundaries we can push. At the middle school, they've tied up the goals so we can't use them. We've just got to take baby steps and see what we can do."
If they're able to get together, there's likely to be plenty of takers in the tight-knit Sauk Prairie soccer community.
"The support from the boys' team is awesome," Selden said. "They all come to our games. I was talking to a couple of guys who were like, 'I'm actually really going to miss your season this spring. I'm going to miss watching you guys so much.' That's just nice to have that connection."
The time off has given them time to take a step back and look at the whole picture of high school soccer. Schad, who said she's scratched some of her soccer-less itch by watching a lot of last year's games, has reminisced about the level of support the Eagles had last season.
"The conference championship game, we did not play our best game," Schad said. "We were kind of all way too nervous, but I just remember how many Sauk fans were there. I had no idea that many people paid attention to us. I was just so surprised and it made me so happy. ... And then making it to the sectional final game last year was amazing. I was so excited. I remember looking at the crowd and there were so many Sauk fans there. Even though we lost the game, I was sad, but I wasn't that sad because I knew we had played our best game we could have."
While Schad won't be able to take the field at Sauk Prairie's new stadium next year, she plans to come home after her freshman year to follow the soccer team and continue to build the relationships she made during her time in the program. Selden, who spent much of the fall and winter attending her friends' games, said Sauk Prairie provided a great athletic experience.
"It's such a great community," Selden said. "Everyone knows everyone and everyone wants to support each other. If I would mess up in a soccer game, I'm not thinking that they're going to be booing me or making fun of me. I know everybody's just going to be cheering me on and supporting me. It's just such a great community to be a part of because of that. Everybody is family to everyone."
