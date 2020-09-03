PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie sweeps Watertown to improve to 2-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie High School girls swim team went a perfect 11-for-11 on Tuesday.

The Eagles touched the wall first in every varsity event to notch a 131-39 dual meet win at Watertown (39).

Sauk Prairie had the top two teams in all three relays. Kassandra Miller, Trinity Doerre, Grace Orr and Emily VandeHey used a time of 2 minutes, 5.79 seconds to win the 200-yard medley relay, while Savannah Acker, Orr, Kailey Baker and Doerre won the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.30), and Amelia Hunter, Cora Dunnum, Riley Talmage and Lauryn Drager won the 400 freestyle relay (3:59.65).

The Eagles also swept a number of individual events, as Acker (2:03.20), Dunnum (2:10.21) and Talmage (2:16.10) took the top three spots in the 200 freestyle; Hunter (:26.53), Ashley Pape (:27.40) and VandeHey led the way in the 50 freestyle; Talmage (5:53.75), Hunter (6:03.31) and VandeHey (6:27.17) led the 500 freestyle; and Doerre (1:17.29), Drager (1:19.74) and Carly Coy (1:27.71) led the 100 breaststroke.

Sauk Prairie’s remaining first-place finishes came from Miller in the 200 individual medley (2:31.27) and 100 backstroke (1:10.56), Acker in the 100 butterfly (1:03.69), and Dunnum in the 100 freestyle (:57.96)

The Eagles will face Baraboo on Tuesday at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Sauk Prairie won nine of 11 events to claim a 93-76 home win over Baraboo on Aug. 25.