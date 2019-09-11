The Sauk Prairie prep girls tennis team picked up a key Badger North Conference win Tuesday evening.
The Eagles won three of four singles matches to record a 4-3 home win over DeForest, avenging last season's loss to improve to 2-0 in Badger North play.
"We were excited to pull off a 4-3 victory," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "We had our only Badger North loss to them last year, so we were excited to get some redemption.
"It was a great team victory. We continue to show our depth and ability to battle against tough opponents. Each match, our team displays great determination and mental toughness. They are each improving their games from match-to-match, and I remain optimistic about the matches ahead."
The Eagles controlled singles play, starting with Quinlyn Mack's 6-4, 6-2 win over Leah Miller at No. 1 singles.
"Quinlyn had a good battle against Leah Miller, who is a very strong tennis player," Slosarek said. "Quinlyn really hit her stride in the second set, after pushing the ball deep toward the baseline and adding her signature style back into her game."
Gaia Citro kept it going with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Lauren Armstrong at No. 2 singles, while Jordan O'Connor notched a 6-0, 6-3 win over Sydney Hahn at No. 3 singles.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our top three singles player played some strong matches today," Slosarek said. "Gaia Citro at No. 2 singles demonstrated her ability to go toe-to-toe with another strong baseliner, and Jordan O'Connor at No. 3 singles played a very well-strategized match."
Sauk Prairie's other win came at No. 3 doubles, where Emily Querio and Grace Fauerbach picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi.
"They were hitting some crazy angles throughout the match and capping it off with some solid net putaways," Slosarek said. "Congrats to them for continuing to keep the pressure on in the second set."
Sauk Prairie's Anna Ballweg fell 6-1, 6-4 to Samantha Schaeffer at No. 4 singles, while Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck fell 6-0, 6-1 to Cecile Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs at No. 1 doubles, and Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Helt fell 6-4, 6-3 to Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian at No. 2 doubles.
"Anna Ballweg had a good surge in her No. 4 singles match during the second set, but she came up a little short today," Slosarek said. "While the other doubles teams lost their matches, their gameplay continues to improve. They were hitting pretty well but just met some tough seasoned opponents."
The Eagles will continue Badger North dual play by visiting Baraboo Thursday and hosting Reedsburg Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)