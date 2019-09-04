Bay Port Invitational
The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team moved above .500 with a 2-1 showing at the Bay Port Invitational Aug. 28.
The Eagles picked up convincing 7-0 wins over Bay Port and Shawano, while suffering a 6-1 loss to Kettle Moraine.
Quinlyn Mack was the only Eagle to go 3-0 on the day. The sophomore, who reached the WIAA state meet last year, earned a 6-1, 6-0 win against Shawano, a 6-0, 6-2 win against Bay Port, and a 6-3, 7-5 win against Kettle Moraine.
Sauk Prairie, which improved to 3-2 on the season, didn't drop a set against Shawano. Along with Mack's victory, Gaia Citro won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Jordan O'Connor won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Anna Ballweg won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles, Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Helt won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Emily Querio and Grace Fauerbach won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Sauk Prairie 7, Portage 0
The Eagles swept to a 7-0 home win over Portage in their opening Badger North Conference dual meet of the season.
Just one match went three sets, with Ballweg coming back to claim a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Kylie Owens at No. 3 singles.
"Anna Ballweg had a bit of a battle during the first set... however, she battled back to win the next two sets," Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said. "Anna eliminated unforced errors and really hit her stride by set three."
The Eagles had a change at No. 1 singles, as Mack was out with a slight injury. Citro filled in well, notching a 6-0, 6-3 win over Britta Mckinnon.
"Citro played an impressive match at No. 1 singles," Slosarek said of the senior. "She was able to adapt to a faster paced ball very well."
O'Connor added a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, while Taylor Haas earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
"Jordan O'Connor and Taylor Haas both dominated their matches with consistent serves and strong ground baseline-hugging groundstrokes," Slosarek said. "Taylor Demonstrated her ability play and win at the varsity level."
Maasch and Greenheck earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, Kastelitz and Helt earned a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles, and Querio and Fauerbach earned a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles.
"All three doubles teams are continuing to jell in their partnerships and find their style of playing tennis," Slosarek said. "Aimee and Haley were landing some solid returns and seizing opportunities to put their net play on display. ... Camdyn and Hannah play a very smart doubles game. While the wind threw them for a little loop at first, I was very pleased with how they adapted their game. I was particularly happy with their focus at the net and the ability to hit multiple balls quickly. ... Emily and Grace balance each other well. Grace has very consistent, deep groundstrokes and Emily's net play is some of the best on the team."
The Eagles will have time off before hosting DeForest in a Sept. 10 Badger North dual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)