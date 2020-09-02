PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie controls doubles matches to beat Edgewood

The Sauk Prairie girls tennis team swept doubles action to claim a 5-2 home win over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 2-1 on the season behind a strong effort from their doubles duos. Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz got it started with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Maeve Shanahan and Sarah Dunn at No 1 doubles. Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler added a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles, while Faith Holler and Ava Andres notched a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles.
"Doubles teams are beginning to further gel and find their unique styles of play," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "They were hitting deep baseline and corner shots well today, while also seizing opportunities to attack the ball at the net. They all pulled out straight-set wins, and we couldn't be more excited to get them back into practice to continue building their competition toolboxes."
The teams split the four singles matches. Sauk Prairie's wins came from Anna Ballweg and Devin O'Connor, with Ballweg claiming a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles and O'Connor notching a 7-6 (5), 6-4 in at No. 4 singles.
"Anna Ballweg was laser focused in her match against a very strong competitor. She was hitting groundstrokes toe-to-toe and seizing opportunities to keep and extend her lead," Slosarek said. "Devin O'Connor continues to build momentum and confidence on the varsity team. She has been building her mental game, and it was on display tonight as she showed both patience and a competitive edge when she needed to throughout the match."
At No. 1 singles, Sauk Prairie's Taylor Haas suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Edgewood's Baluck Deang, who won the 2019 WIAA Division 2 singles title.
"We were proud of her resolve and her ability to adapt throughout the match to build her own game," Slosarek said of Haas.
Sauk Prairie's Olivia Joyce had her No. 3 singles match ended early by a leg injury, suffering a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Bronte Jenson.
The Eagles will go on the road for three straight duals, starting Thursday at Beaver Dam.
