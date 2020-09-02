PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie controls doubles matches to beat Edgewood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie girls tennis team swept doubles action to claim a 5-2 home win over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.

The Eagles improved to 2-1 on the season behind a strong effort from their doubles duos. Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz got it started with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Maeve Shanahan and Sarah Dunn at No 1 doubles. Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler added a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles, while Faith Holler and Ava Andres notched a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles.

"Doubles teams are beginning to further gel and find their unique styles of play," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "They were hitting deep baseline and corner shots well today, while also seizing opportunities to attack the ball at the net. They all pulled out straight-set wins, and we couldn't be more excited to get them back into practice to continue building their competition toolboxes."

The teams split the four singles matches. Sauk Prairie's wins came from Anna Ballweg and Devin O'Connor, with Ballweg claiming a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles and O'Connor notching a 7-6 (5), 6-4 in at No. 4 singles.