Despite sweeping doubles play, the Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team suffered a 4-3 dual loss at Monona Grove in Tuesday's Badger Challenge crossover match.
All three Sauk Prairie doubles teams came from behind to win. Maasch and Greenheck notched a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles, while Helt and Kastelitz earned a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles, and Fauerbach and Querio recorded a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.
At No. 1 singles, a matchup of 2018 state qualifiers saw Monona Grove's Hailey Munz earn a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)