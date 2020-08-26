PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie drops opening dual in Watertown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team struggled to get going on Tuesday.

The Eagles suffered a 6-1 loss to Watertown in a season-opening dual meet at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown.

Sauk Prairie’s lone win came from Cassie Ziegler and Naomi Breunig at No. 2 doubles. The duo overcame a tough second set to claim a 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 win over Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann.

One other match went the full three sets, with Sauk Prairie junior Faith Holler and freshman Ava Endres dropping a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 match against Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke at No. 3 doubles.

No. 1 doubles saw Watertown’s Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr claim a 6-, 7-6 win over Sauk Prairie seniors Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz.

All four singles matches were finished in straight sets. Aubrey Schmutzler claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Taylor Haas, Danielle Krakow a 6-4, 6-1 win over Anna Ballweg, Natalia Cortes a 6-3, 6-3 win over Olivia Joyce and Addison Kuenzi a 6-0, 6-0 win over Devin O’Connor.

Sauk Prairie will host Baraboo on Thursday. The Eagles claimed a 6-1 win over Baraboo last season.

WATERTOWN 6, SAUK PRAIRIE 1