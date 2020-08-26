 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie drops opening dual in Watertown
0 comments
PREP GIRLS TENNIS | WATERTOWN 6, SAUK PRAIRIE 1

PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie drops opening dual in Watertown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Camdyn Kastelitz

Sauk Prairie's Camdyn Kastelitz competes at No. 2 doubles during the 2019 WIAA Division 1 subsectional at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team struggled to get going on Tuesday.

The Eagles suffered a 6-1 loss to Watertown in a season-opening dual meet at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown.

Sauk Prairie’s lone win came from Cassie Ziegler and Naomi Breunig at No. 2 doubles. The duo overcame a tough second set to claim a 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 win over Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann.

One other match went the full three sets, with Sauk Prairie junior Faith Holler and freshman Ava Endres dropping a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 match against Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke at No. 3 doubles.

No. 1 doubles saw Watertown’s Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr claim a 6-, 7-6 win over Sauk Prairie seniors Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz.

All four singles matches were finished in straight sets. Aubrey Schmutzler claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Taylor Haas, Danielle Krakow a 6-4, 6-1 win over Anna Ballweg, Natalia Cortes a 6-3, 6-3 win over Olivia Joyce and Addison Kuenzi a 6-0, 6-0 win over Devin O’Connor.

Sauk Prairie will host Baraboo on Thursday. The Eagles claimed a 6-1 win over Baraboo last season.

WATERTOWN 6, SAUK PRAIRIE 1

Singles: Schmutzler, W, def. Haas, 6-4, 6-3; Krakow, W, def. Ballweg, 6-4, 6-1; Cortes, W, def. Joyce, 6-3, 6-3; Kuenzi, R, def. O’Connor, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Linskens/Marr, W, def. Hett/Kastelitz, 6-1, 7-6; Breunig/Ziegler, SP, def. Werning/Wesemann, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4; Smith/Uecke, W, def. Holler/Andres, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. At Brandt-Quirk Park, Watertown.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News