PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie drops opening dual in Watertown

The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team struggled to get going on Tuesday.
The Eagles suffered a 6-1 loss to Watertown in a season-opening dual meet at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown.
Sauk Prairie’s lone win came from Cassie Ziegler and Naomi Breunig at No. 2 doubles. The duo overcame a tough second set to claim a 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 win over Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann.
One other match went the full three sets, with Sauk Prairie junior Faith Holler and freshman Ava Endres dropping a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 match against Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke at No. 3 doubles.
No. 1 doubles saw Watertown’s Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr claim a 6-, 7-6 win over Sauk Prairie seniors Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz.
All four singles matches were finished in straight sets. Aubrey Schmutzler claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Taylor Haas, Danielle Krakow a 6-4, 6-1 win over Anna Ballweg, Natalia Cortes a 6-3, 6-3 win over Olivia Joyce and Addison Kuenzi a 6-0, 6-0 win over Devin O’Connor.
Sauk Prairie will host Baraboo on Thursday. The Eagles claimed a 6-1 win over Baraboo last season.
WATERTOWN 6, SAUK PRAIRIE 1
Singles: Schmutzler, W, def. Haas, 6-4, 6-3; Krakow, W, def. Ballweg, 6-4, 6-1; Cortes, W, def. Joyce, 6-3, 6-3; Kuenzi, R, def. O’Connor, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Linskens/Marr, W, def. Hett/Kastelitz, 6-1, 7-6; Breunig/Ziegler, SP, def. Werning/Wesemann, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4; Smith/Uecke, W, def. Holler/Andres, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. At Brandt-Quirk Park, Watertown.
