The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team is off to a 1-0 start thanks to Friday's non-conference dual-meet win over McFarland.
The host Eagles won two of the three doubles matches, while the teams singles play to give Sauk Prairie a 4-3 win.
Sauk Prairie's strong start to doubles play was key after the graduation of Camryn Ballweg and Taylor Breininger, who reached the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year.
Sauk Prairie's new No. 1 doubles team, Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck, fell 6-1, 6-3 to Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes on Friday. But the Eagles won the final two doubles matches, with Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Helt earning a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp at No. 2 doubles, and Emily Querio and Grace Fauerbach notching a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields at No. 3 doubles.
Quinlyn Mack got her sophomore season off to a strong start. Sauk Prairie's only returning state qualifier, Mack picked up where she left off with Friday's 6-1, 6-2 win over Michelle Butcher at No. 1 singles.
Jordan O'Connor notched Sauk Prairie's other singles win, coming from behind to earn a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Laura Maudlin at No. 3 singles.
Sauk Prairie's Gaia Citro fell 6-3, 6-1 to Aeryn Olson at No. 2 singles, while Anna Ballweg fell 6-3, 6-1 to Lexi Mazzara at No. 4 singles.
The Eagles, who had Monday's quadrangular at Fort Atkinson postponed due to weather, will return to action with Tuesday's Badger Challenge dual at Monona Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)