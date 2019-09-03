It took less than a week for the Sauk Prairie High School volleyball team to win its first trophy of the season.
The Eagles went a perfect 11-0 over the course of the two-day Janesville Craig/Parker Invitational, beating out a field of 14 teams on Aug. 30-31.
"We went undefeated and won it all. I am so proud of the girls," first-year Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said of the Eagles, who also took third in the Madison La Follette Invitational Aug. 27. "It was a tough first two weeks of the season. They worked hard and had to try to get used to a new coach. But their hard work paid off."
Sauk Prairie, a veteran team that lost only one senior from last year's 16-24 squad, showed their experience on day one of the invite. The Eagles went 6-0 in pool play, recording a 25-21, 25-20 win over Madison Memorial, a 25-17, 25-20 win over Tomah, a come-from-behind 23-25, 25-11, 15-5 win over Portage, a 25-12, 25-16 win over Janesville Craig, a 25-9, 25-7 win over Lancaster, and a 25-17, 25-8 win over Edgerton. Aida Shadewald led the Eagles with 54 kills on the day.
"It started to seem like the chemistry was becoming apparent," said Schlimgen, the former Wisconsin Heights coach. "The fundamental skills were being executed, the aggressiveness and confidence was up, and the game flow on our side of the net was awesome."
The Eagles played their way into the gold bracket, which began with a four-team round-robin Saturday. Sauk Prairie opened the day with a 25-12, 23-25, 25-8 win over Elkhorn in which Shadewald had nine kills and two blocks, Olivia Paukner had six kills and four blocks, and Olivia Breunig had 13 assists, four kills and two blocks. Ainsley Apel had nine digs, Jenna Pistono had seven assists, and Breunig had five kills and 10 assists in a 25-23, 25-13 win over Brodhead, while Shadewald had 12 kills, Breunig had 11 assists and six kills, and Kaitlyn Brickl had seven digs in a 25-22, 25-19 win over Janesville Craig.
The Eagles advanced to the semifinals, where they held on for a 25-18, 20-25, 15-12 win over Slinger. Shadewald had 15 kills in the win, while Breunig had 12 assists and eight kills, Pistono had 11 assists and four digs, Paukner had seven kills and one blocks, and Apel had 12 digs.
The championship brought a rematch with Madison Memorial. The Eagles finished on top again, notching a 26-24, 25-22 win. Shadewald had 12 kills, Breunig had four kills and 10 assists, Hannah Kruckman had four kills, four aces and one block, Apel had six digs, two aces and two assists, and Brickl had six digs and one ace.
"The girls played great, played very well as a team," Schlimgen said. "It was a great start to this season. We have a lot of talent on this team, should give them some confidence as we start the conference season next week."
The Eagles will open their Badger North Conference schedule by hosting Portage on Thursday.
