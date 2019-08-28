A young Sauk Prairie High School volleyball team took its lumps in 2018.
A year later, head coach Amy Schlimgen takes over a veteran group of Eagles who only graduated Olivia Smith from last year's team that went 16-24, including 2-5 in the Badger North Conference. Schlimgen, who had a 618-231 record and one WIAA Division 3 state championship in 24 years coaching Wisconsin Heights, is expecting a solid first season at Sauk Prairie.
"We are hoping to turn this program around into a winning program," Schlimgen said in a preseason questionnaire. "We are hoping to contend for one of the top four spots in the conference. We will have to polish up our fundamentals and be more aggressive and believe in ourselves."
Schlimgen has a strong foundation with a group of eight seniors — Ainsley Apel, Grace Breunig, Paige Hooper, Hannah Kruckman, Claudia Miller, Madison Pertzborn, Maddy Setterlund and Lauren Wideen.
Apel, a three-time team MVP and two-time All-Badger North selection, will lead the way from her libero position.
"Very high volleyball IQ and a great vocal leader," Schlimgen said of Apel, a returning captain who recorded 13 kills, 56 assists, 28 aces and 475 digs last season.
Olivia Breunig is the only other returning all-conference selection, tallying 191 kills, 514 assists, 69 aces, 27 blocks and 209 digs on the way to earning honorable mention recognition in 2018.
"Fantastic all-around athlete could play any position," said Schlimgen, who took over the position from Eleanor Engelby.
The Eagles, who lost sophomore Alia Schlimgen to a torn ACL, will also rely on sophomore outside hitter Aida Shadewald, who collected 224 kills, 53 aces and 17 blocks as a freshman.
Sauk Prairie opens the season with tournaments at Madison La Follette and Janesville before beginning Badger North Conference play by hosting Portage Sept. 5.
