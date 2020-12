The Sauk Prairie prep gymnastics team got the 2020-21 season started with a 123.80-120.10 home loss to River Valley.

Sauk Prairie's Lexi Hellenbrand had a nice night, scoring 31.525 points to win the all-around title.

Hellenbrand and teammate Sara Nehring tied for first in the vault (8.6), while Sauk Prairie's Ava Putnam won the floor exercise (8.75).