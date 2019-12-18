PREP GYMNASTICS: Sauk Prairie takes seventh in West Salem

The Sauk Prairie prep gymnastics team opened the 2019-20 invitational season with a seventh-place finish out of eight teams Saturday in West Salem.

The Eagles scored 111.65 points across the four events. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau won the invitational with 133.5 points, followed by West Salem (131.1).

Heidi Kuhnau won Sauk Prairie's lone medal on the day, using a score of 8.5 to tie for sixth on the vault. Kuhnau added a 7.9 in the floor exercise, a 7.7 on the balance beam and a 7.025 on the uneven bars to lead the Eagles with a 31.125 in the all-around competition.

Ava Putnam added a 28.05 in the all-around, scoring an 8.15 on the vault, 7.3 on the balance beam, 7.1 in the floor exercise and 5.5 on the uneven bars.

Addie Desroches was the only other Eagles to compete in all four events, scoring a 7.7 on the vault, 7.075 in the floor exercise, 6.3 on the balance beam and 4.4 on the uneven bars.

Kylie Wilson added a 7.6 on the vault, 7.5 on the floor and 7.1 on the beam, while Rachel Endthoff scored a 6.2 on the floor, Emily Herbrand scored a 4.8 on the bars, Makenna Gieck scored a 4.8 on the beam and Alexis Strunz scored a 4.3 on the bars.