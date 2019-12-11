PREP GYMNASTICS: Sauk Prairie topped by Mount Horeb in season opener

The Sauk Prairie gymnastics team opened the season with Tuesday's 139.775-111.525 loss at perennial Badger North favorite Mount Horeb.
Heidi Kuhnau had Sauk Prairie's lone top-five finish. The junior used a score of 8.325 to take fourth on the balance beam. Mount Horeb's Sydney Stoenner won the event in 8.825.
Kuhnau led Sauk Prairie in all four events, also taking sixth overall in the vault (8.175), uneven bars (7.125) and floor exercise (8.075).
Stoenner also won the vault with a 9.125, while Mount Horeb junior Drea O'Connell won the floor exercise (9.425) and uneven bars (9.15) on the way to claiming the all-around title with a 35.95.
