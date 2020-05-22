PREP LACROSSE: Talented Sauk Prairie co-op misses out on chance to finish the job

"Recognizing the opportunity that we have is a lot more apparent this year," Logan said of the Eagles' mindset in March. "You have to give it your all, because it's the last chance you get, and the best chance you get. I think that in itself builds the team motivation up as much as it is now."

That Class of 2020's motivation will go unused, but the Eagles are working to pass it along throughout a program that has been among the state's best for years.

"We're trying to include JV in a lot more we're doing as a varsity program, so we're bringing a lot more JV players into varsity games and stuff like that, so that when this large senior class is gone next year, the younger kids have a sense of what it takes if you truly want to be at the top," Baier said, noting that the Eagles had 47 kids in the program and two JV teams this year. "It's not fair to them for us to just expect that they're going to get into those roles and succeed. It takes many years of work and leadership and working together to do that."

"We see each other a lot outside of sports, and a lot of these guys play hockey together and whatnot," Elsing said of how the veterans hoped to pass their chemistry down to the younger classes. "Just try to set an example as one of the older guys and one of the guys that knows what's going on. Just trying to be a leader for these guys and inspire them a bit... provide encouragement to go and do the best they can."