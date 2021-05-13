PREP SOFTBALL: Breunig's home run can't spark Sauk Prairie at River Valley

The Sauk Prairie High School softball team had a hard time offensively and defensively Thursday.

The Eagles managed just one hit while giving up a season-high 12 runs in a 12-1 non-conference loss at River Valley.

It took just five innings for the host Blackhawks (6-2) to put the game away, as they pushed across two runs in the first inning, six in the second and four in the fourth.

The Eagles held a brief lead thanks to their lone hit of the day, when senior infielder Olivia Breunig hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning to break the scoring open.

However, River Valley pitcher Katie Hahn didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way, and the Blackhawks racked up nine of them. Delaney Milanowski led the way, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and five RBIs. The Blackhawks have shown an explosive offensive this spring, averaging 9.5 runs per game, including 12.5 per game in their six wins.

Hahn had five strikeouts while allowing one hits in three innings, while Aryana McElwee pitched two hitless innings to close it out.

Sauk Prairie (2-5), which entered the night allowing 5.5 runs per game, will look to get back on track Friday at Baraboo.