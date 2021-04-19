PREP SPORTS: Sauk Prairie, Baraboo track coaches happy to be jumping back in as spring practice returns

“All we can do is stay positive and healthy, provide opportunities for the athlete to stay consistent with their work, and provide an opportunity to do something that is not indoors during this time. The health and safety of our athletes and their families is much more important than any competition or practice. We are blessed with some great people in our program. We will get through this together.”

“We are very disappointed that we have lost our spring season,” Sherman said last April. “Of course, we want everyone to be safe and healthy and we would never want to jeopardize that for our athletes, their families and our fans. But it hurts. Many have prepared very hard for this season, putting in a lot of hours training in various ways. Obviously, I am very disappointed for our seniors. They mean so much to our program and to me, that is difficult not getting a chance for them to go out by competing in our sport. I personally will miss the chance to be around our team, to help them with our sport and how to work through the things life will throw at them.”