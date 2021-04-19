PREP SPORTS: Sauk Prairie, Baraboo track coaches happy to be jumping back in as spring practice returns

There wasn’t much optimism when high school track practice started last spring. There is this time around, as Sauk County athletes and coaches returned to gyms and fields Monday for their first official spring sports practices in more than a year.
“Sauk Prairie is simply happy that we are able to compete this spring against such good competition in our conference,” Sauk Prairie High School track and field coach Andy Sherman said Monday. “Our coaching staff is excited and — based on the numbers we had during our contact days we were allowed this spring — I would say our athletes are excited, too.”
For good reason, as high school track, baseball, golf and softball teams throughout Wisconsin returned to practice for the first time in more than a year, while girls soccer and boys tennis will start April 26 and May 3, respectively. Track was the only WIAA sport that got any practices in last spring, starting March 9, 2020 during an uncertain time in which the education system, state, country and world were beginning to get a read on COVID-19’s impact.
Those concerns caused track teams to enter the 2019-20 season with caution that proved warranted when the WIAA announced March 15, 2020 that all sports were suspended.
“I have been trying to prepare our team for this possibility since (last) Wednesday,” Sherman said at the time. “With nothing like this ever happening before, I simply wanted to prepare them for what might be coming.
“All we can do is stay positive and healthy, provide opportunities for the athlete to stay consistent with their work, and provide an opportunity to do something that is not indoors during this time. The health and safety of our athletes and their families is much more important than any competition or practice. We are blessed with some great people in our program. We will get through this together.”
The uncertainty lasted for weeks as institutions throughout the country worked to determine how to proceed.
“Last year ... I made an outlandish prediction that we would be back after spring break, or maybe mid-April,” Baraboo boys track coach Tom Leaver said Monday. “I sure was proven very, very wrong.”
On April 21, 2020, the WIAA canceled all spring seasons for good.
“We are very disappointed that we have lost our spring season,” Sherman said last April. “Of course, we want everyone to be safe and healthy and we would never want to jeopardize that for our athletes, their families and our fans. But it hurts. Many have prepared very hard for this season, putting in a lot of hours training in various ways. Obviously, I am very disappointed for our seniors. They mean so much to our program and to me, that is difficult not getting a chance for them to go out by competing in our sport. I personally will miss the chance to be around our team, to help them with our sport and how to work through the things life will throw at them.”
That is exactly what Sherman is looking forward during a season in which the Eagles are hoping to lower times and extend distances, but they are also just glad to get back outside and start bonding again.
“We have learned how important our sports teams are to the development and well-being of our athletes, that none of us will take it for granted ever again,” Sherman said Monday of the ancillary benefits of athletics. “We are going to make sure that we find ways for our athletes to improve but also enjoy themselves.”
They’ll have about two months to do so, as track and field teams are allowed to start competing April 27 in a year that’s scheduled to run through the WIAA state meet on June 25-26. The season will still look different as the pandemic’s impact stretches on, but the regulations have become commonplace in Sauk County, where all the schools participated in sports through the fall and winter.
Now it’s the spring athletes’ turn. And it’s been awhile. Wisconsin track teams haven’t competed since state ended on June 1, 2020 in La Crosse. The rest of the WIAA-affiliated programs are in the same boat, which is why the association allowed extra contact days per team during the offseason.
“We had 15 contact days that we started on March 1, so that was helpful to get guys good exposure to how our practices will be run,” Leaver said of how teams aren’t starting from complete scratch.