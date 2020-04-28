PREP SPORTS: Sauk Prairie fall sports meetings moved online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With spring sports officially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sauk Prairie High School is beginning preparation for the fall.

Virtual meetings for all fall sports will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 27. Information for each sport will be available at https://high.saukprairieschools.org/apps/departments/?show=ATH.

Interested athletes can register and pay online on the primary skyward family access account from July 6 through July 27. Registration cash or checks made payable to SPHS athletics can be dropped off in the high school athletic office during office hours after July 27.

Fall sports include boys soccer, cross country, football, girls swimming, girls tennis, cheer, trap shooting and volleyball. All registration fees are $70, with the exception of trap shooting ($75).

Students can bring completed WIAA forms to the Prairie Clinic on Aug. 3 for $10 physicals. Forms are available on the high school athletics website or in the high school office.