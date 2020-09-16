PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie earns statement win over Lakeside Lutheran in opener

The brief intermission worked as Sauk Prairie responded with four straight points, including a pair of blocks and finished off by a Shadewald ace. The Warriors took a note from the Eagles playbook and called timeout, and again the break worked as an ensuing kill by junior Lily Schuetz tied the game at 14.

Sauk Prairie was sure to shut the door however, as junior Olivia Paukner got a tip kill to fall for the next point before serving up a game-ending ace to send the Eagles into an uproar. Close-but-no-cigar matches were a constant for the Eagles last season, so the enormity of the moment wasn’t lost on Schlimgen.

“Last season we had a good record, we had a good season and we took some sets off of some huge teams, but we didn’t pull out a lot of wins over the Waunakees, the DeForests and the Mt. Horebs,” she said. “We’d get close. We’d go five sets, we took a set from Waunakee, but we never crossed that line in moving way up in the conference.”

“That was our goal this year and of course there’s no conference, but now (it’s about) finishing a match, against a big team, so that’s a big moment for us.”