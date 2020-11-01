PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie fends off Fox Valley Lutheran, 3-1, for first state berth since 2009

PRAIRIE DU SAC — When Amy Schlimgen took over the Sauk Prairie volleyball program last year, she brought with her a tradition of dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle” after home wins.
The Eagles have gotten used to cutting a rug on their home floor, and Saturday night they danced their way back to the state tournament. Sauk Prairie again heard its favorite post-match tune as it held off a game Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 26-24, 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final at Sauk Prairie High School.
Junior Aida Shadewald racked up 20 kills and 23 digs, while senior Olivia Breunig had 23 assists and 15 kills to help send the Eagles back the big dance for the first time since 2009 — the program’s only prior appearance. Sauk Prairie face either Burlington, River Falls or Sussex Hamilton in their first-ever Div. 1 state semifinal at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
“It’s really surreal. The whole year has been surreal; not having last year’s spring season and the up-in-the-air for this season, I’m just super thankful to be playing,” Breunig said. “It’s crazy to think we’ve made it this far and I’m just so proud of our team to push through everything we’ve had to, to get here.”
That list, which already featured wins over reigning Div. 1 champion and runner-up, Hartland Arrowhead and Oconomowoc, in the regionals grew against a game Foxes team. No. 2 seed Fox Valley Lutheran (14-3) answered the Eagles all night despite dropping the first two sets in extra points.
The Foxes roared back from an early hole to take the third set 25-20 and prevent top-seed Sauk Prairie (23-5) from notching its first sweep of the postseason. Like they’ve done the entire playoffs however, the Eagles quickly regrouped.
“That’s happened to us before,” Schlimgen said. “We get a little comfortable and play off a little, but thank God they just kept staying focused because we’ve done it too many times over the last two years. You get a nice lead or win a set, then you think the rest is going to be easy and it’s not.”
The two teams traded blows throughout the opening portion of the fourth stanza, with neither group leading by more than two points, before a quick 3-0 spurt after tying at 8 gave Sauk Prairie an 11-8 cushion. The Foxes continued to hang around as the teams traded punches before the Eagles tightened their grasp.
After Fox Valley Lutheran inched within 15-14 after an Eagles serve sailed out of bounds, Sauk Prairie rattled off 7-1 run to take a 22-15 lead. Junior Olivia Paukner had a pair of tip kills as the Eagles inched closer to victory.
The Foxes made them sweat however, as two errors and a double-touch violation let Fox Valley Lutheran hang around at 22-18, but Breunig and Shadewald helped shut the door though. Following another Paukner tip kill, Shadewald hammered home assists from Breunig to punch the Eagles state ticket.
“Yeah, I do,” Shadewald said of putting the final nail in the coffin. “That’s something on 4-2 I’ll say ‘Set me the ball.’ Not in a selfish way, but like ‘Hey, I want the ball. I want to finish the game.’”
Throughout the season, the Eagles have diversified its hitting pool, with Paukner and sophomores Alexis Klemm, Anni Braund and Maggie Hartwig all adding to the attack. But Schlimgen knows it’s never difficult to go back to the well.
“We’ve been trying to bring up the young kids and make them good hitters, and they’re doing a fantastic job,” she said. “But tonight, maybe it was nerves a little bit, so we had to go back to the old and let Olivia hit also.”
That recipe was working early on as the pair helped push the Eagles out to a 2 sets to none lead. Again, it didn’t come easy, as the Foxes fought into extra points in each of the first sets. Sauk Prairie took an early 14-9 lead on a kill by Hartwig and later led by as many as six at 23-17, but Fox Valley Lutheran clawed back.
The Foxes answered with a 7-1 run of its own, including two of junior Cassie Patchett’s team-high 14 kills, to knot the match at 24. Sauk Prairie responded though, as an errant FVL serve and a Breunig kill sealed the win.
The second set followed a similar path as the Eagles led early but couldn’t put the Foxes away. Sauk Prairie claimed an early 10-6 advantage and built its lead to 18-15 after an ace from senior Kaitlyn Brickl, but the resilient Foxes scrapped back. A long rally closed out by a kill from sophomore Sam Kempinger sparked a 10-6 run for Fox Valley Lutheran as they claimed a 25-24 lead and forced an Eagles timeout.
The intermission did wonders as Sauk Prairie proceeded to take the final three points, including a tip kill and ace from Breunig before a Klemm stuff kill punctuated the rally. Breunig had three aces to lead the Eagles and has truly blossomed into an all-around player for the Eagles after starting as a freshman setter.
“When I got here last year I was like ‘Wait, she’s the second best hitter. She’s got to hit,’” Schlimgen said. “She’s been so calm and collected, and a leader, you can see it on the court.”
A win away from state, Sauk Prairie raced out of the gates in the third set with a 9-2 run. The Foxes were unfazed, responding with an 8-0 jaunt of their own, including three Patchett kills, to take a 10-9 lead. The teams tied six more times, last at 16, before FVL began to pull away.
After trailing 16-15, the Foxes closed the third set on a 10-4 run, including two kills and two blocks by junior Mickenzi Benter, to stay alive with a 25-20 win. The Foxes, namely their outside hitters, began to solve the Eagles block during the set, an issue Schlimgen knows will need to be addressed ahead of next Saturday.
The Eagles weathered the push ultimately, with Breunig crediting the team’s ability to focus on their half, against plenty of energy from the Foxes, the sticking point.
“They had a great student section and they had high energy the whole time,” she said. “I would say we persevered the whole time; just focusing in and not really paying attention to the fans, paying attention to what they were doing and just owning our game.”
That perseverance has been a cornerstone of the Eagles’ playoff run as each of their last four matches has gone to four sets, on top of being without Schlimgen, another assistant coach and two other players for part of the stretch due to COVID-19 quarantine.
“I think it says a lot about us and that’s what helps us get through games like this,” Shadewald said. “We’ve been able to work through a lot of stuff as a team and further develop our chemistry on the court.”
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, APPLETON FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 1
Fox Valley Lutheran;24;25;25;19
Sauk Prairie;26;27;20;25
APPLETON FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN (leaders) — Kills: Cassie Patchett 14, Annalise Patchett 9; Assists: Holly Malkowski 37; Aces: Mickenzi Benter 4; Digs: Kennedy Schmitz 32; Blocks: Lydia Feidt 2.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Kills: Aida Shadewald 20, Olivia Breunig 15; Assists: Olivia Breunig 23; Aces: Olivia Breunig 3; Digs: Alia Schlimgen 34, Aida Shadewald 23; Blocks: Olivia Paukner 4.
