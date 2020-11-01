PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie fends off Fox Valley Lutheran, 3-1, for first state berth since 2009

The intermission did wonders as Sauk Prairie proceeded to take the final three points, including a tip kill and ace from Breunig before a Klemm stuff kill punctuated the rally. Breunig had three aces to lead the Eagles and has truly blossomed into an all-around player for the Eagles after starting as a freshman setter.

“When I got here last year I was like ‘Wait, she’s the second best hitter. She’s got to hit,’” Schlimgen said. “She’s been so calm and collected, and a leader, you can see it on the court.”

A win away from state, Sauk Prairie raced out of the gates in the third set with a 9-2 run. The Foxes were unfazed, responding with an 8-0 jaunt of their own, including three Patchett kills, to take a 10-9 lead. The teams tied six more times, last at 16, before FVL began to pull away.

After trailing 16-15, the Foxes closed the third set on a 10-4 run, including two kills and two blocks by junior Mickenzi Benter, to stay alive with a 25-20 win. The Foxes, namely their outside hitters, began to solve the Eagles block during the set, an issue Schlimgen knows will need to be addressed ahead of next Saturday.

The Eagles weathered the push ultimately, with Breunig crediting the team’s ability to focus on their half, against plenty of energy from the Foxes, the sticking point.