PREP WRESTLING: Four Sauk Prairie individuals take third in Fond du Lac

The Sauk Prairie High School wrestling team fell to 0-2 in Badger North Conference dual meets with Friday's home loss to Waunakee.

Waunakee notched a 54-21 win to claim an early advantage between the teams that shared the Badger North title last year.

Sauk Prairie, which opened the conference season with a Dec. 6 loss to Reedsburg, had to forfeit five weight classes against Waunakee.

The Eagles picked up a win by forfeit at 285 pounds, and won three of the eight matches that were contested. Colton Uselman earned a 5-3 decision at 106 pounds, while Marcus Hankins earned a 1-minute, 11-second pin at 195 pounds, and Simon Patterson notched a 1:23 pin at 220 pounds.

Fond du Lac Cardinal Invite

Sauk Prairie finished in the top half of the Fond du Lac Cardinal Invite on Saturday.

The Eagles scored 104.5 points to take ninth in a 24-team meet that was led by Burlington (236) and Stevens Point (205).