The Reedsburg prep wrestling team got the 2019-2020 season off to a fast start.
The Beavers claimed a 51-27 home win over Sauk Prairie on Dec. 6, knocking off the 2019 co-Badger North Conference champions in the opening event of the season.
Reedsburg won just four of the nine matches that were contested, while also being the beneficiary of five forfeits.
Three of Reedsburg's wins came via pins, starting when Charlie Walker earned a 5-minute, 15-second pin in the 170-pound weight class. Ryan Schneider added a 55-second pin at 120 pounds, while Devin Judd notched a 5:26 pin at 132 pounds and Caden Fry earned a 2-1 decision at 138 pounds.
Sauk Prairie finished with four wins, including Carson Saladis winning in 2:25 at 152 pounds, Marcus Hankins (195 pounds) winning in 0:23, Simon Patterson (220) winning in 0:52 and Austin Rider (185) winning in 0:16. Colton Uselman added a 6-0 decision at 113 pounds.
The Beavers will host DeForest on Friday before returning to invitational action Saturday at the Woodside Wisconsin Dome in Wisconsin Dells. Sauk Prairie will compete in Saturday's invitational at Sun Prairie.
