PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg wins regional title, joins Baraboo, Sauk Prairie in sending at least 4 to sectionals

Area individuals will be all over the mat at next weekend's WIAA Division 1 wrestling sectional in Mukwonago.
With fewer qualifiers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the locals earned their way there by finishing in the top two of their respective weight classes during Saturday's regional at Baraboo High School.
The host Thunderbirds got five wrestlers through to sectionals, while Reedsburg advanced in seven of the 14 weight classes, and Sauk Prairie is sending four individuals on.
Reedsburg's seven qualifiers helped earn the Beavers 233 points and the regional title. Waunakee followed with 226 points, while Baraboo (213.5), Sauk Prairie (160), Mount Horeb (124.5), Verona (82) and Middleton (51) rounded out the seven-team field.
Nate Schreiner was the lone Beaver to win a regional championship. The senior pinned Waunakee's Dan Ford in 5 minutes, 36 seconds to win the 195-pound title. Schreiner also notched a pin in the semifinals, topping Mount Horeb's Jared Leuzinger in 3:29.
Reedsburg's second-place finishes included Trenton Curtin (113), Nic Nobbe (120), Peyton Fry (126), Nick Coplien (152), Devin Judd (160) and Jesus Gonzalez (220).
Nobbe and Judd got through on second-place wrestlebacks. Nobbe was pinned by Mount Horeb's Jaxon Pernot in the 120-pound final, but bounced back by pinning Waunakee's Coltan Nechvatal in 44 seconds.
In the 160-pound championship match, Judd was pinned in 1:41 by Baraboo's Carter Stapleton. The sophomore responded, earning his way to sectionals with a 9-3 decision over Sauk Prairie's Grant Sorg.
Elsewhere for Reedsburg, Curtin pinned Sauk Prairie's David Kingsley before suffering an 11-9 loss to Waunakee's Jayden Freie; Fry earned an 11-0 major decision over Sauk Prairie's Riley Minnete before dropping a 10-0 decision to Waunakee's Kolby Heinz; Coplien claimed a 7-1 decision over Baraboo's Carlos Chavez before losing to Waunakee's Braysen Ellis by a 6-1 decision; and Gonzalez pinned Mount Horeb's Toby Maier in 2:37 before being pinned by Waunakee's Jack Schweitzer in 3:32.
Baraboo walked away from regionals with four champions. Seniors John Gunderson and Brandon Jesse, who each reached the state podium last season, were in control throughout the day.
Jesse, who took fifth at 138 pounds last season in his second state appearance, won his third straight regional title by earning a 19-4 technical fall over Sauk Prairie's Luis Elizondo in the 145-pound championship. Jesse had started his day with a bye before pinning Mount Horeb's Ethan Steinhoff in 0:30.
Gunderson, who became the first T-Bird since 2002 to wrestle in a state championship match when he took second at 182 pounds last season, also started the 2021 postseason on a strong note. Gunderson received a bye before pinning Verona's Achilles Mendes in 28 seconds and Waunakee's Kaden Hooker in 1:24.
While Jesse and Gunderson repeated their feats from last season, Baraboo's Stapleton and Connor Goorsky each won their first regional championships on Saturday.
Stapleton cruised through his final regional meet. The 160-pound senior followed up with his first-round bye with a 1:49 pin of Sauk Prairie's Grant Sort in the semifinals and a 1:41 pin of Judd in the finals.
Goorsky, who reached sectionals as a freshman, got through a tough 132-pound bracket. The sophomore pinned Middleton's Walker Hargrove in 3:20 and earned a 4-2 overtime win over Sauk Prairie's Colton Uselman.
Luke Statz, the fifth T-Bird to make his way through sectionals, advanced by taking second at 170 pounds. The sophomore earned a bye and pinned Sauk Prairie's Jace Elsing in 1:05, but ran into Verona's Cael Wozniak in the finals, losing by an 8-3 decision. Statz came right back and pinned Reedsburg's Tommy Strehlow in 1:30 to finish second and earn his first trip to sectionals.
All four of Sauk Prairie's sectional qualifiers took second on Saturday. Following his 145-pound championship loss to Jesse, Elizondo pinned Steinhoff in 46 seconds to win the second-place wrestleback.
The other three Eagles were done after the finals. Uselman, who pinned Reedsburg's Colton Herritz in the 132-pound semifinals, ended his day with the overtime loss to Goorsky.
Carson Saladis followed a similar path at 138 pounds. Following a bye, the senior pinned Reedsburg's Dilon Judd in 1:13, then was pinned by Waunakee's Sam Lorenz in 1:29 in the championship match.
Nolan Vils got through at 285 pounds. The Sauk Prairie senior's route to the championship included a bye and a 4:22 pin of Reedsburg's David Finkel. Vils was pinned by Verona's Jay Hanson in 1:18 in the finals, but was already through to sectionals thanks to his earlier win over Finkel.
The qualifiers from the Baraboo regional will head to Mukwonago on Feb. 6 to face off against the individuals from the Mukwonago, Beaver Dam and Pewaukee regionals. Whoever gets through sectionals will compete in the Division 1 state meet on Feb. 13 at Kaukauna High School.