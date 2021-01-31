PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg wins regional title, joins Baraboo, Sauk Prairie in sending at least 4 to sectionals

While Jesse and Gunderson repeated their feats from last season, Baraboo's Stapleton and Connor Goorsky each won their first regional championships on Saturday.

Stapleton cruised through his final regional meet. The 160-pound senior followed up with his first-round bye with a 1:49 pin of Sauk Prairie's Grant Sort in the semifinals and a 1:41 pin of Judd in the finals.

Goorsky, who reached sectionals as a freshman, got through a tough 132-pound bracket. The sophomore pinned Middleton's Walker Hargrove in 3:20 and earned a 4-2 overtime win over Sauk Prairie's Colton Uselman.

Luke Statz, the fifth T-Bird to make his way through sectionals, advanced by taking second at 170 pounds. The sophomore earned a bye and pinned Sauk Prairie's Jace Elsing in 1:05, but ran into Verona's Cael Wozniak in the finals, losing by an 8-3 decision. Statz came right back and pinned Reedsburg's Tommy Strehlow in 1:30 to finish second and earn his first trip to sectionals.

All four of Sauk Prairie's sectional qualifiers took second on Saturday. Following his 145-pound championship loss to Jesse, Elizondo pinned Steinhoff in 46 seconds to win the second-place wrestleback.