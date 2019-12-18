PREP WRESTLING: Rider leads Sauk Prairie at Bob Downing Scramble

Austin Rider led the Sauk Prairie High School wrestling team to an 11th-place finish at Saturday’s Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie.

Rider took home the title in the 285-pound class to highlight a day that saw Sauk Prairie score 299 points. The Eagles trailed Fennimore (731), Wisconsin Rapids (677), Lodi (493), Union Grove (486), Oregon (437), Kenosha Indian Trail (433), Oak Creek (426), Belmont/Platteville (370), Marshall (324) and DeForest (314) in the 22-team event.

Rider capped off his title with a 3-minute, 46-second pin of Kenosha Indian Trail’s Mason Kochersperger in the 285-pound championship match.

Sauk Prairie’s Colton Uselman added a third-place finish at 106 pounds, notching a 7-4 decision over Kenosha Indian Trail’s Alex Basken in the third-place match.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcus Hankins took third at 195 pounds, earning a 17-2 technical fall over Oak Creek’s Sam Paar in the third-place match.

Carson Saladis added a fourth-place finish at 145 pounds, while Luis Elizondo took fifth at 138 pounds.

The Eagles will host a Badger North Conference dual meet against Waunakee on Friday. The teams tied for the Badger North title last season.