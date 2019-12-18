PREP WRESTLING: Rider leads Sauk Prairie at Bob Downing Scramble

Austin Rider led the Sauk Prairie High School wrestling team to an 11th-place finish at Saturday’s Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie.
Rider took home the title in the 285-pound class to highlight a day that saw Sauk Prairie score 299 points. The Eagles trailed Fennimore (731), Wisconsin Rapids (677), Lodi (493), Union Grove (486), Oregon (437), Kenosha Indian Trail (433), Oak Creek (426), Belmont/Platteville (370), Marshall (324) and DeForest (314) in the 22-team event.
Rider capped off his title with a 3-minute, 46-second pin of Kenosha Indian Trail’s Mason Kochersperger in the 285-pound championship match.
Sauk Prairie’s Colton Uselman added a third-place finish at 106 pounds, notching a 7-4 decision over Kenosha Indian Trail’s Alex Basken in the third-place match.
Marcus Hankins took third at 195 pounds, earning a 17-2 technical fall over Oak Creek’s Sam Paar in the third-place match.
Carson Saladis added a fourth-place finish at 145 pounds, while Luis Elizondo took fifth at 138 pounds.
The Eagles will host a Badger North Conference dual meet against Waunakee on Friday. The teams tied for the Badger North title last season.
Team scores: Fennimore 731, Wisconsin Rapids 677, Lodi 493, Union Grove 486, Oregon 437, Kenosha Indian Trail 433, Oak Creek 426, Belmont/Platteville 370, Marshall 324, DeForest 314, Sauk Prairie 299, Madison La Follette 292, Manitowoc 290, Grafton 269, River Valley 269, Menomonee Falls 268, Sun Prairie 227, Deerfield 211, West Bend West 197, Campbellsport 147, Madison West 87, South Milwaukee 59.
Championship matches
106: Birchman, Fen, tfall Bast, WBW, 18-2. 113: Spray, WR, mdec Muench, Fen, 14-1. 120: Willis, UG, def. Reigstad, MF, 9-2. 126: Craft, Man, dec. Jennings, RV, 2-1. 132: Willis, UG, dec. Pogorzelski, MF, 5-2. 138: Schliem, Or, dec. Birchman, Fen, 6-4, sv. 145: Nelson, KIT, dec. Heiser, Or, 12-7. 152: M. Lull, Fen, def. Hamel, WR, medical forfeit. 160: Lubeck, WR, dec. Pfleger, Gra, 5-3. 170: Horstmeyer, Mar, dec. Kochiu, OC, 4-3. 182: Helmbrecht, Lodi, def. Rucker, WR, 7-5, sv. 195: Schaefer, BP, dec. Ahnen, Fen, 6-3. 220: Kawczynski, OC, dec. Klaas, Fen, 3-1. 285: Rider, Sauk, pinned Kochersperger, KIT, 3:46.
