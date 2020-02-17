PREP WRESTLING: Rider's regional title leads Sauk Prairie into sectionals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Enge (21-8) had a bye before pinning Tomah's Caleb Pollack in 2:31. The senior was pinned by Holmen's Sam Smith in 4:54 in the 113-pound finals. Enge will take on Waunakee's Coltan Nechvatal (13-17) on Saturday.

Nolan Vils (11-2) went 2-1 at regionals. The Sauk Prairie freshman opened the 195-pound bracket with a 3:12 pin of Sparta's Hayden Brueggeman and earned a 10-6 decision over Baraboo's Ben Florencio before being pinned by Holmen's Drake Schams in 0:47 in the finals. Vils will start his first sectional meet against Mount Horeb's Joey Behling (17-15).

Colton Uselman (106 pounds) and Luis Elizondo (132) each took third place in Holmen.

Uselman (32-12) received a bye before being pinned by Tomah's Gavin Finch in the semifinals. The sophomore bounced back with a 6-4 decision over Reedsburg's Dylan Miller. Uselman will take on Waunakee's Jayden Freie (25-17) on Saturday.

Elizondo (24-13) started regionals by pinning La Crosse Logan/Central's Dakota Gruen in 2:41. The junior lost a 9-2 semifinal decision to Sparta's Vince Polhamus, then recorded a 12-5 decision over Tomah's Caden Griffin in the third-place match. Elizondo will face Madison East's Mikel Myadze (26-14) in the first round of sectionals.