PREP WRESTLING: Rider's regional title leads Sauk Prairie into sectionals

A parade of Sauk Prairie High School wrestlers will take the mat at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in Verona.
Seven Eagles earned their way by finishing in the top four of their respective weight classes during the Feb. 16 regional meet in Holmen.
Sauk Prairie scored 162 points to take fourth in the eight-team meet, trailing Holmen (241.5), Tomah (182.5) and Baraboo (164.5). Holmen advanced to Tuesday’s team sectional against Waunakee.
Austin Rider won Sauk Prairie's lone regional title. The senior pinned his way through the meet, receiving a bye before pinning Onalaska/Luther's Damion Tracy in 49 seconds and Tomah's Hayden Larson in 1:57. Rider will carry a 40-4 record into Saturday's sectional match against Madison West's Burke Gustafson (7-15).
Four more Eagles — Marcus Hankins, Simon Patterson, Dawson Enge and Nolan Vils — had runner-up finishes at regionals.
Hankins was pinned by Baraboo's John Gunderson in the 182-pound finals, then bounced back to pin Holmen's Carson Westcott in 0:55 in the second-place wrestleback. Hankins (40-5) will begin sectionals against Middleton's Mason Engelien (11-14).
Patterson (29-7) won a 220-pound wrestleback, taking second when Baraboo's Tyson Fry was forced to forfeit. Patterson, a senior, had a first-round bye before pinning Holmen's Adam Quam in 3:14 and losing a 2-1 decision to Sparta's Madden Connelly in the finals. Patterson will open sectionals against Middleton's Adham Elshaboury (2-9).
Enge (21-8) had a bye before pinning Tomah's Caleb Pollack in 2:31. The senior was pinned by Holmen's Sam Smith in 4:54 in the 113-pound finals. Enge will take on Waunakee's Coltan Nechvatal (13-17) on Saturday.
Nolan Vils (11-2) went 2-1 at regionals. The Sauk Prairie freshman opened the 195-pound bracket with a 3:12 pin of Sparta's Hayden Brueggeman and earned a 10-6 decision over Baraboo's Ben Florencio before being pinned by Holmen's Drake Schams in 0:47 in the finals. Vils will start his first sectional meet against Mount Horeb's Joey Behling (17-15).
Colton Uselman (106 pounds) and Luis Elizondo (132) each took third place in Holmen.
Uselman (32-12) received a bye before being pinned by Tomah's Gavin Finch in the semifinals. The sophomore bounced back with a 6-4 decision over Reedsburg's Dylan Miller. Uselman will take on Waunakee's Jayden Freie (25-17) on Saturday.
Elizondo (24-13) started regionals by pinning La Crosse Logan/Central's Dakota Gruen in 2:41. The junior lost a 9-2 semifinal decision to Sparta's Vince Polhamus, then recorded a 12-5 decision over Tomah's Caden Griffin in the third-place match. Elizondo will face Madison East's Mikel Myadze (26-14) in the first round of sectionals.
A pair of Eagles came up one win short. Sophomore Dylan Breunig (13-19) was pinned by Baraboo's Connor Goorsky in the 126-pound fourth-place wrestleback, while junior Carson Saladis (24-13) was pinned by Tomah's Nate Boulton in 3:58 in the 138-pound fourth-place wrestleback.
The four Eagles — Dawson Enge, Marcus Hankins, Jesse Huerth and Bryant Schaaf — advanced through Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Verona sectional meet to earn a spot at state, which will be held from Thursday through Saturday in Madison.
The individual state tournament will be held from Feb. 27-29 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Enge and Hankins are the lone Eagles with state experience, going 0-2 and 0-1 last year, respectively. Then-seniors Jesse Huerth and Bryant Schaaf also went to state last season, with Huerth going 1-2 at 138 pounds and Schaaf taking second at 160 pounds.