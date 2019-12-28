You are the owner of this article.
PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie goes 5-2 at Northern Exposure Duals
PREP WRESTLING | NORTHERN EXPOSURE DUALS

PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie goes 5-2 at Northern Exposure Duals

Dawson Enge

Sauk Prairie's Dawson Enge cinches a headlock in on Fort Atkinson's Sawyer Brandenburg during their 113-pound quarterfinal match at the Badger Conference Tournament on Feb. 2, 2019 at Fort Atkinson High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Sauk Prairie High School wrestling team won five dual matches this weekend.

The Eagles went 5-2 at the Northern Exposure Duals in Merrill, while Shakopee (Minn.) went 7-0 to win the two-day event.

Sauk Prairie went 3-2 in pool play on Friday — day one of the event. The Eagles notched a 48-36 win over Appleton West, a 39-36 win over East Troy and a 36-35 win over Escanaba while suffering a 35-31 loss to Port Washington and 70-3 loss to Shakopee.

The Eagles earned a spot in the ninth-place bracket on Saturday. They went 2-0, including notching a 54-27 win over Milwaukee Marquette.

The Eagles will host a Jan. 4 invitational at Sauk Prairie High School.

