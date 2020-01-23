PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie's Hankins commits to UW-Eau Claire
PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie's Hankins commits to UW-Eau Claire

Marcus Hankins
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Marcus Hankins will wrestle at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next season.

The Sauk Prairie High School senior, who announced his commitment Wednesday on Twitter, will join the Eau Claire program for the 2020-21 season.

Wisconsin Wrestling Online's latest rankings list Hankins eighth in the Division 1 195-pound weight class. Hankins is one of four wrestlers ranked for a Sauk Prairie team that is 2-3 in Badger North Conference dual meets.

Hankins made his first WIAA state tournament appearance as a junior in 2019, finishing the season 27-4 and earning first-team All-Badger North honors at 195 pounds.

Eau Claire, which is coached by Tim Fader, is 10-4 in duals this season, including fourth in the six-team Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at 2-3.

