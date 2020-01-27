PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie's Hankins earns 100th win during Fort Atkinson invite
PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie's Hankins earns 100th win during Fort Atkinson invite

Marcus Hankins

Sauk Prairie's Marcus Hankins (right) competes at 195 pounds during a Jan. 4 invitational at Sauk Prairie High School.

 BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle

Sauk Prairie senior Marcus Hankins reached the 100-win milestone en route to winning the 182-pound title at Saturday's Terry Kramer TKO Open in Fort Atkinson.

Sauk Prairie scored 251 points to place eighth out of 17 teams, trailing Slinger (383.5), Prairie du Chien (369.5), Waterford (347), Kiel (301), Janesville Craig (272), Lomira (255) and Fort Atkinson (251).

Hankins was the lone Eagle to win a title, earning a 4-3 sudden victory over Fort Atkinson's Thomas Witkins in the 182-pound championship match.

Two more Eagles reached the championship round. Simon Patterson was pinned in 2:41 by Fort Atkinson's Mika Gutoski in the 220-pound final, while Austin Rider dropped an 8-2 decision to Edgerton's Reed Farrington at 285 pounds.

Sauk Prairie will closing out its dual schedule Friday at Portage.

0 comments

