PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie's, Hankins, Patterson qualify for state

The Sauk Prairie prep wrestling team has been led by its upper weights all year.
Two of them made it to the last event of the season, as seniors Marcus Hankins and Simon Patterson have qualified Saturday for the WIAA individual state meet in Madison.
The duo will take the Kohl Center mat on Thursday, the opening day of the three-day meet that will end Saturday night.
Patterson's first career state match will be against Mukwonago senior Caleb Willmann (43-8) in the opening round of the 220-pound bracket.
Patterson (32-7) won the sectional title Saturday in Verona. He started his day with a 53-second pin of Middleton's Adham Elshaboury and a 3:02 pin of Holmen's Adam Quam, then capped it off with an 8-2 decision over Sparta's Madden Connelly in the title match.
Hankins earned his way to state with a runner-up sectional finish at 182 pounds. He pinned Middleton's Mason Engelien in 1:29 in the quarterfinals before notching a 7-4 decision over Waunakee's Daniel Ford in the semifinals.
Hankins ran into John Gunderson in the final. The unbeaten Baraboo wrestler had Hankins' number for the fourth time this season, claiming an 8-0 major decision to win the title.
Hankins' second-place finish was enough to return to state. He went 0-1 at 195 pounds at the 2019 state meet, falling to Neenah's Marshall Kools in 5:07. Hankins (42-6) will take on Cedarburg's Jacob Steidinger (31-5) in the first round Thursday.
Dawson Enge's bid to return to state ended with a 5-0 loss to Tomah's Caleb Pollack in the 113-pound third-place match. Enge finished his senior year with a 22-10 record.
Senior Austin Rider (42-6) easily dispatched of his first two opponents at 285 pounds, pinning Madison West's Burke Gustafson in 0:32 and Reedsburg's David Finkel in 0:49. Rider was pinned by Tomah's Hayden Larson in the finals, then by Verona's Jay Hanson in the second-place wrestleback to come up just short of state.
Sauk Prairie junior Luis Elizondo (25-15) lost 7-1 to Sparta's Vince Polhamus in the 132-pound third-place match, while freshman Nolan Vils (12-4) was pinned by Baraboo's Ben Florencio in the 195-pound third-place match, and sophomore Colton Uselman (32-13) lost his first match in the 106-pound bracket,