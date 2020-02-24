PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie's, Hankins, Patterson qualify for state

The Sauk Prairie prep wrestling team has been led by its upper weights all year.

Two of them made it to the last event of the season, as seniors Marcus Hankins and Simon Patterson have qualified Saturday for the WIAA individual state meet in Madison.

The duo will take the Kohl Center mat on Thursday, the opening day of the three-day meet that will end Saturday night.

Patterson's first career state match will be against Mukwonago senior Caleb Willmann (43-8) in the opening round of the 220-pound bracket.

Patterson (32-7) won the sectional title Saturday in Verona. He started his day with a 53-second pin of Middleton's Adham Elshaboury and a 3:02 pin of Holmen's Adam Quam, then capped it off with an 8-2 decision over Sparta's Madden Connelly in the title match.

Hankins earned his way to state with a runner-up sectional finish at 182 pounds. He pinned Middleton's Mason Engelien in 1:29 in the quarterfinals before notching a 7-4 decision over Waunakee's Daniel Ford in the semifinals.

Hankins ran into John Gunderson in the final. The unbeaten Baraboo wrestler had Hankins' number for the fourth time this season, claiming an 8-0 major decision to win the title.